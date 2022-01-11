ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nucla, CO

Homes for sale in Nucla: New listings

Nucla Digest
 5 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Looking for a house in Nucla? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Nucla-curious, take a look at these listings today:

332 E 4Th Avenue, Nucla, 81424

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in None

Michele L Rowe, Vista Realty Inc., C: 970-417-5103, Mhannigan1977@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: THIS IS THE ONE!! Beautiful remodeled single wide on a little over a half acre in Nucla. Has all new flooring throughout the home. New appliances and fresh paint. This would be a great investment property or a great place to retire. Plenty of room to build a Garage or add on. .

For open house information, contact Michele Rowe, Vista Realty Inc. at 970-865-2525

Copyright © 2022 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-784519)

675 Juniper Street, Nucla, 81424

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,083 Square Feet | Built in None

Debbie Moore, Vista Realty Inc., C: 970-428-2364, vistarealtydm@aol.com, www.vistarealtyinc.co: Feels Like Country .... But It's In Town! Country style 1 bedroom 1 3/4 bath plus a room with a Jacuzzi Tub. Enclosed back porch with laundry area. Fenced with various outbuildings. Has an irrigation tap. Grow a large garden! Currently leased. Call for details! More photos to come!

For open house information, contact Debbie Moore, Vista Realty Inc. at 970-865-2525

Copyright © 2022 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785969)

