Yoder, CO

On the hunt for a home in Yoder? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Yoder, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4165 Mulberry Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Open and Bright Home on 35+ Acres. Warm Fireplace, 3 Nice size Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Master Bedroom has a large Great Horse Property including "Livestock" Fencing in Pastures + 2 LARGE Outbuildings. Huge 30X50 Garage shop has concrete floors and electricity. Excellent Opportunity to grow hemp on your own land complete as this has a Commercial Well Permit and a 600 AMP Transformer. This Manufactured Home has an engineers certificate for the foundation and HAS BEEN Moved. Price reduced for a quick sale.

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

4575 S Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Beautiful home on 8.46 acres of horse property with 4 car detached garage/work shop, horse barn and chicken coop, Large open floor plan with country eat in kitchen with island, pantry and all appliances, Master bedroom with separate 5 piece bath with garden tub, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath

For open house information, contact Stacy N Kibler, 00008891-Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

33655 Fossinger Road, Yoder, 80864

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This property was a CBD business. All personal property is included in the sales price.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

1075 Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Simply sophisticated! As you enter this beautiful ranch style home which is perfectly situated on 40 acres, you will find a large Living room with carpeted floors that is open to the Dining area and Kitchen. The Dining area has beautiful luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring and offers a walk-out to a back patio. The Kitchen has a large center island, stainless steel appliances (minus a refrigerator), stunning brown cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, a pantry, and a window over the sink that looks out to the backyard. The Master Suite is very spacious, adjoining a 5 pc Master Bath and a walk-in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry area. Everything is on the main level with no stairs! The 3 car attached has 2 openers. The house has a full crawlspace, great for additional storage. The entire house is only on electric with mini splits in each room for heating/cooling that are individually controlled.

For open house information, contact Monica Breckenridge CDPE GRI MRP RSPS , 00002014-Pink Realty Inc at 719-393-7465

#Open House#Livestock#Horse Barn#Housing List#Bright Home#Bedrooms#Great Horse Property#30x50 Garage#This Manufactured Home#Exp Realty Llc#Kitchen
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

