On the hunt for a home in Yoder? These houses are on the market

(Yoder, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4165 Mulberry Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Open and Bright Home on 35+ Acres. Warm Fireplace, 3 Nice size Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Master Bedroom has a large Great Horse Property including "Livestock" Fencing in Pastures + 2 LARGE Outbuildings. Huge 30X50 Garage shop has concrete floors and electricity. Excellent Opportunity to grow hemp on your own land complete as this has a Commercial Well Permit and a 600 AMP Transformer. This Manufactured Home has an engineers certificate for the foundation and HAS BEEN Moved. Price reduced for a quick sale.

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

4575 S Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Beautiful home on 8.46 acres of horse property with 4 car detached garage/work shop, horse barn and chicken coop, Large open floor plan with country eat in kitchen with island, pantry and all appliances, Master bedroom with separate 5 piece bath with garden tub, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath

For open house information, contact Stacy N Kibler, 00008891-Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

33655 Fossinger Road, Yoder, 80864 2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This property was a CBD business. All personal property is included in the sales price.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

1075 Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Simply sophisticated! As you enter this beautiful ranch style home which is perfectly situated on 40 acres, you will find a large Living room with carpeted floors that is open to the Dining area and Kitchen. The Dining area has beautiful luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring and offers a walk-out to a back patio. The Kitchen has a large center island, stainless steel appliances (minus a refrigerator), stunning brown cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, a pantry, and a window over the sink that looks out to the backyard. The Master Suite is very spacious, adjoining a 5 pc Master Bath and a walk-in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry area. Everything is on the main level with no stairs! The 3 car attached has 2 openers. The house has a full crawlspace, great for additional storage. The entire house is only on electric with mini splits in each room for heating/cooling that are individually controlled.

For open house information, contact Monica Breckenridge CDPE GRI MRP RSPS , 00002014-Pink Realty Inc at 719-393-7465