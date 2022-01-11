ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

These houses are for sale in Sikeston

 5 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sikeston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Sikeston listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFENF_0dihEDZ800

1040 N Kingshighway, Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This beautifully updated home is located on the North end of Sikeston. Just minutes from Historic Downtown! The updates are endless. New wiring and plumbing, light fixtures, ceiling fan, and microwave and stove. New dishwasher, installation, and basement renovation in 2017. New outside sewer line and new front porch in 2018. This home features a large backyard, screened-in porch, and so much storage!!! Every wall has been painted, Laminate hardwood floors throughout the home, the long driveway has been recently resealed (May 2020), and so much more!

For open house information, contact Annie Harris, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9zHp_0dihEDZ800

417 Illinois Ave, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Tons of outdoor space! This home sits on a large lot (87x200), providing a lot of room for kids and pets. This is an excellent home for a growing family or for someone to downsize into. Vinyl siding is maintenance free and there’s an add-on carport to allow for 2 cars to be covered. There’s a 12x20 outbuilding that would be perfect for storage or a man-cave/she-shed! The inside has been very well cared-for with carpet and ceramic flooring. Great neighborhood, on the south end of Illinois Street.

For open house information, contact Tim Merideth, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJJHU_0dihEDZ800

1008 Clearwater Road, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Single owner home near Wing Elementary school. This home features an open floor plan with a large kitchen. All kitchen appliances are included. A new roof was put on in 2017. New flooring in Kitchen, dining, and laundry room. The back yard has 2 large oak trees and a concrete patio. Call for an appointment to view.

For open house information, contact Carol Askew, Bollinger Real Estate Services at 573-471-6448

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQFk7_0dihEDZ800

821 Plantation Blvd, Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,477 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Don't wait to see this four-bedroom, three-bath, brick home in Sikeston. Convenient location on a corner lot. Enjoy the shaded privacy fenced back yard with above ground pool and covered deck. Two bedrooms and two baths on the main level plus two bedrooms, bathroom, and a bonus room on the second floor. Lots of updates make it move-in ready. Kitchen appliances are included.

For open house information, contact John Bollinger, Bollinger Real Estate Services at 573-471-6448

