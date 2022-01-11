ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Single-family homes for sale in Berea

Berea News Flash
 5 days ago

(BEREA, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Berea area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgXsF_0dihCkiF00

708 Sharon Ct Court, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2000

3 Bedroom 2 bath on flat 1.15 acre lot. Interior features include split bedroom design, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances and more. Outside features covered front and back porch, storage shed. All this in a convenient location in Kingston

For open house information, contact Judd Hisel, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Cypress Berea at 859-986-8449

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125845)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9nw3_0dihCkiF00

9017 North Wilderness Rd, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1998

LIVING LARGE!! THIS HOME HAS TONS OF SPACE. Totally remodeled, Centrally located. This Manufactured Home boasts of 2300 sq ft and is Situated on a half acre lot. 10 mins to Mt Vernon, 10 minutes to Berea. 3 Bedroom, Possibly 4, 2 Full bath , Possibly 3, Beautiful Open Floor Plan, Very Large Living Room with a Wood Burning Stove. Central Heat & AC, Large Walk In closets, Laundry Room. Large Pantry just off of Kitchen. Concrete Front Porch, Wooden Back Deck. A detached 30x40 Garage. Comes equipped with Electric, Shelving, Tables, Concrete Floor, And Electric Garage Doors! Don't let this home pass you by! Call today for a Showing!

For open house information, contact Sherry Bussell, Lockhart Realty Group, LLC at 606-515-2096

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39b72j_0dihCkiF00

9605 North Wilderness Road, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Conveniently located! This 1500 sq ft ranch home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and sits on an acre of land. Recent kitchen renovation included new cabinets, countertops, backsplash and appliances! Newer LVP flooring throughout. 10 x 17 covered and screened back patio for relaxing w shelter from the weather. Spacious 650 sq ft (originally 2 car) garage offers many options. Long, level driveway is in great condition. Not only does it allow for several spaces to park cars, it also doubles as great basketball court. 8 x 10 shed is great for storage. 40 x 34 barn/garage/cave w electric would be perfect for auto projects, wood shop, metal shop, additional storage, garage space or whatever else you might think up. Both front and back yards are LARGE. Call today for additional information or to get inside to see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Jeff Green, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20126004)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJIIe_0dihCkiF00

349 Smith Lane, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Enjoy your own piece of the country life with easy access to Richmond and Berea. This home sits on a level one-acre lot with farm views in the front and back! The backyard is completely fenced and and has a detached shed perfect for storage. On the main floor you will find home 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, and eat-in kitchen as well as a lovely covered deck to enjoy a view of the foothills. On the lower level, there is a 4th bedroom, office/bonus room, den, full bathroom, laundry room, and garage. New tile in upstairs bath, fresh paint, and updates throughout.

For open house information, contact Zondra Shannon, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-624-5488

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125564)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

Berea, KY
208
Followers
570
Post
14K+
Views
