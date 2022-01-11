Take a look at these Keene condominiums on the market now

(KEENE, NH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Keene condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Keene, pulled from our classifieds:

34 A Union Street, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Do you ever wish you had downtown living within walking distance to everything you wanted? If so, then this two bedroom townhouse may be it. Impeccably maintained Union Square Townhouse that boasts a warm and inviting eat-in kitchen, large and bright living room, two bedrooms on the second floor and a bonus room in the basement with 3/4 bath downstairs for convenience. Off street parking, and fee includes snow removal, landscaping, and water and sewer. Near shopping and transportation, this is simple living at it best!

110 Arch Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,500 | Condominium | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1980

It's time to eliminate the burden and expenses of home maintenance and invest in a new lifestyle of townhouse living and the freedom it provides. Willowbrook is a small private community tucked away in an intimate and country setting with an abundance of beautiful mature plantings and manicured grounds. Willowbrook calls you in to relax in an environment of quiet peace and tranquil charm. "It's time to relax and simplify your life," it whispers. Feel the elegance as you enter through the door of this splendid Colonial style townhouse. Meticulously cared for by a single owner for 14 years and tastefully updated, it offers central air and an exquisite sunroom that leads to a stream where blue herons, ducks and hummingbirds play and also overlooks the 16th hole of the Keene Country Club. Additional features include a fireplace, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, laundry room on the first floor, 3 bedrooms, accessible attic space for storage, eat-in kitchen and a separate dining room. The Willowbrook amenities include tennis courts (also used for pickleball) and an in-ground pool. It's only a short 5-minute drive to downtown Keene, close to KCC, YMCA and walking and biking trails. It's time to stop hesitating and move your life forward. You can create a new beginning for yourself in this cherished home.

28 Skyline Drive, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with enclosed sunroom/office is all on one floor. The kitchen has big windows and there are skylights in the vaulted ceilings in the living room providing lots of natural light. The wood fireplace will make the holidays - or any day - cozy. The attached two-car garage will keep you dry from rain and snow. This is a great location, behind the Keene Family Y and close to walking/biking/running trails.

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1880

ONLY 3 UNITS LEFT! 8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

