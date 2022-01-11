ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Oxnard townhomes on the market now

Oxnard Daily
 5 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) These Oxnard townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oxnard, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pXZ2_0dihBZuv00

5239 Perkins Road, Oxnard, 93033

3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Townhouse | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Super clean townhouse, light and bright. The kitchen features new quartz counters & subway tile back splash. Downstairs bathroom with laundry hookups. Recess lights, new carpet and new laminate ash Wood floors throughout. Upstairs bath is brand new with all new fixtures. Two car garage and large patio with a built in BBQ.

For open house information, contact Deborah Gates, Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. at 805-222-6000

Copyright © 2022 Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSMAORCA-221006326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DfPg_0dihBZuv00

3242 London Lane, Oxnard, 93036

4 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Townhouse | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to 3242 London Lane in the beautiful Meridian neighborhood of the incredible Riverpark development. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2062 Sq. Ft. home offers one of the most desirable floor plans within the Riverpark community. The extra-large island kitchen is the desire of any chef and offers quartz counters with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances with included fridge, and upgraded cabinet hardware. The first floor also offers a large living room, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters, wood-like laminate floors, a bedroom, and a full bathroom with a shower. Also on the main level is a beautiful brick patio that is perfect for entertaining. The second floor offers a spacious owner's suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, and water closet. Also on the second level is two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a laundry room. Spacious attached two-car garage. The Riverpark community is conveniently located near new schools, walking trails, several parks, barbecue areas, gazebo, fountains, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Enjoy a short stroll to the recently developed “Collection” with the Century Theaters, Target, Whole Foods, Yardhouse, and The Cheesecake Factory. Easy access to 101 freeway. In Riverpark, you’re not just buying a home, you’re buying a lifestyle. FHA and VA Approved.

For open house information, contact Christopher Nordella, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2022 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21263296)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrUMO_0dihBZuv00

2462 Manzanita Drive, Oxnard, 93033

2 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Townhouse | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This unit is perfect for all first time buyers, Gated community in the heart of Oxnard. Spacious unit 2 bedroom 2.5 restrooms with 2 car garage move-in ready, Spacious unit, close to pool and spa. Cozy living room with fireplace. Private patio leads to directly to two car garage.

For open house information, contact Ernesto Vargas, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500

Copyright © 2022 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8952)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHETR_0dihBZuv00

433 Castiano Street, Camarillo, 93012

3 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Townhouse | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This beautiful newer home at Resort like Teso Robles is located in the sought after Mission Oaks area and is ready for move-in. A spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (2 are master suites), 3 full bathrooms and a powder bath, large laundry room, 2 car attached garage. The home features a custom kitchen with luxury Quartz counter tops and upgraded cabinets/modern waterproof vinyl flooring. New carpet downstairs bedroom. Large dog park in the back for family pets. The community has fully furnished recreation center with a fitness studio, full kitchen, community SPA, multiple BBQ grills for those fun family events! Walk to the grocery store and shopping, dining, and nearby recreational trails & parks. All newer appliances will be included in the sale of home, fridge, washer/dryer! HURRY! This highly upgraded townhome will not last!

For open house information, contact Hannah Yin, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2022 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21253076)

See more property details

