Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Myers

(Fort Myers, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Myers. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3120 Sedano Ct, Fort Myers, 33905 4 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,251 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Newer home located in Portico community, built in 2019, 4 spacious bedrooms with split floorplan, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully upgraded dine-in kitchen with separate formal dining area and living room. 3- car attached garage for all of your vehicles and extra storage needs. Convenient laundry room with sink. The backyard features a screened lanai and is on the lake. This community boasts many amenities, including : a community pool, fitness center, tennis and pickleball court as well as basketball and a playground.

3806 Se 10Th Ave, Cape Coral, 33904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1981

CITY WATER AND SEWER ASSESSMENTS ARE IN AND PAID!!!. Check all the marks you need to move into this spacious and bright well-maintained home located at a walking distance from Country Club Blvd. Recent improvements include; new Rheem A/C installed this 2021, resurfaced pool in 2021, new granite countertops and kitchen sink installed in 2021, a new roof in 2018, new impact windows in 2017. House repipe was done in 2014. This home located in the desired area of the SE, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a large den/office or entertainment space upstairs. Additional benefits of this house include a spiral staircase that connects this two-story house. Enjoy cooking again in this spacious recently updated kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and a hidden pantry, the spacious main bedroom benefits from a walk-in closet and nice outdoor views. Increasing the appeal of the home is well-maintained tile floors throughout. Enclosed large resurfaced pool and lawn with automatic sprinklers. Furniture and TVs to be negotiable and separated from Listing Price.

6012 Joplin Ave, Fort Myers, 33905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Completely Remodeled! Welcome to Buckingham! Best priced concrete block 3 Bed/2Bath home & 2 car garage on the market! Move in ready! Built in 2005 and priced to sell! No deed restirctions! No HOA fees! Not in a flood zone! Come as you are this is a great community with no deed restrictions bring your work vehiches, boats, & R.V etc. With just under 1,400 sq. ft. under air this home has a great room floor plan with brand new stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, New A/C unit, New Hot Water Heater, Freshly painted inside and out, Brand new fixtures, lighting, baseboards, hardware, locks, & smoke detectors. Huge master suite and walk in closet. Open Floor plan with island kitchen with pass through window to the screened in patio and fenced in back yard. Great private location on a no pass through street. A must see!

3524 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, 33909 4 Beds 2 Baths | $302,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction!! The Gasparilla floorplan in the Signature Series. Beautiful 4 bedroom home. Home includes a 1 year warranty and a 10 yr structural warranty. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and center island kitchen. Features include: Concrete Block Construction and Interior Metal Framing, Under truss lanai, Lenox 15 Seer high efficiency AC system, Moen plumbing fixtures, Dimensional Shingles, PGT Low E Insulated windows, 30” upper cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, irrigation system, water treatment system, 18" tile in kitchen and baths, walk in shower in master bath, upgraded to paver driveway. Pictures shown are of a completed home and features may differ. You will not find another new construction home at this price with this quality of construction.

