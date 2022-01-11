Single-family homes for sale in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) Looking for a house in Spokane? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Spokane-curious, take a look at these listings today:

4012 W Hiawatha, Spokane, 99208 4 Beds 3 Baths | $814,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,882 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The pinnacle of luxury and entertaining has arrived!! Hallmark views from nearly every room in the house; downtown city lights at night, spectacular sunsets and jaw-dropping sunrises over the horizon. Over 3/4 acre filled with custom landscaping, a heated swimming grotto with cascading waterfall, sugar soft beach sand, a gazebo and raised firepit landing. Enter the front door to light and bright open-concept living with hardwood floors throughout. Main floor includes laundry as well as the primary suite, which features private access to the view deck, a 2nd gas fireplace as well as a soaking tub. The 2nd main floor bedroom or office is steps away from the full guest bathroom. Savor the chef's kitchen with double ovens (including a brand new smart Samsung gas range!), granite countertops, and access to the view deck. Downstairs you'll find a walkout daylight basement, two more spacious bedrooms, storage and a full bathroom. This craftsman oasis is officially ready for its second owner to start their adventure!

For open house information, contact Taci VanLeuven, 4 Degrees Real Estate at 509-413-1956

6924 E 4Th, Spokane Valley, 99212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wonderfully updated rancher in Spokane Valley situated on a large, quiet lot. Bright and open kitchen with SS appliances and bar seating. Formal dining area and large family room with fireplace, all great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms with custom touches throughout. Attached two car garage with brand new garage door, as well as new privacy fence in the front yard to enjoy summer nights. Ample off-street parking and additional space for a garden. Call your agent for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kyle Stillar, 4 Degrees Real Estate at 509-413-1956

13506 E Queen, Spokane Valley, 99216 3 Beds 1 Bath | $599,850 | Single Family Residence | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The "Timber Ridge" by Camden Homes in the Meadows at Plante's Ferry! A craftsman style two- story home w/great room layout. There's 3br/2.5ba + Den/Office including large master suite w/ soaking tub, tile surround shower, walk-in closet and double vanity. All bedrooms are on the upper level with a loft/game room and laundry! The Kitchen has full tile backsplash, big corner pantry, kitchen island w/granite counters, undermounted sink, stainless steel appliances w/gas range. You'll love the 4+car garage w/openers, front landscaping w/sprinklers, gas fireplace, A/C and so much more! You'll love the oversized corner lot, covered back patio and large backyard! Estimated Completion is March 25th, 2022. This home was permitted prior to the energy code change so you'll have a natural gas furnace and natural gas on demand hot water tank - A HUGE BONUS! ONE OF THE FEW CAMDEN HOMES LEFT IN THE MEADOWS AT PLANTES FERRY - COME SEE WHAT A HIGH QUALITY CAMDEN SPEC HOME LOOKS LIKE!

For open house information, contact Brad Boswell, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

5920 N Fleming, Spokane, 99205 5 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,954 Square Feet | Built in 1964

You won't believe the beautiful updates ! This solid Rancher has 5 bedrooms , 3 baths, open floor plan ,new hardwood floors, new gourmet kitchen, double ovens, granite counters , farm sink, and a large granite bar. The lower level has 2 full bedrooms with egress windows, 3/4 bath, fireplace, large laundry room, granite bar and sink area perfect for a multi generational living. Back yard has a covered patio area, and fully fenced. One block from Westview Elementary.

For open house information, contact Lori Phillips, R.H. Cooke & Associates at 509-327-2282