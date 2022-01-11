Check out these townhomes for sale in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Orlando, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, 32839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Tenants occupied, Great rent income.Water View! Close to community swimming pool! Excellence Living area. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, car garage town home in the Estates at Park Central which is a beautiful town home community with well-designed floor plan. NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET in 2020. This town home offers homes spacious walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. community includes a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and fitness center and 24-Hour manned gated community with second gate entrance to the townhouses. Minutes from the I-4, Orlando International Airport and the theme parks.Convenient location also grants our residents easy access to shopping. dining. entertainment and recreation venues.

622 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, 32801 3 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Townhouse | 2,754 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Introducing The Olive Townhomes... an exciting new luxury development in the heart of Downtown Orlando's South Eola Neighborhood, just steps away from the Thornton Park Historic District. Three story luxury townhome with a functional floor plan. The first floor features an open foyer with plenty of natural light, a large bedroom with double pocket doors that can be used as a private guest suite or office space, full bathroom with walk-in shower, and walk-in storage closet. The open staircase with custom metal railing takes you to the second floor which is your main living and entertaining space - kitchen, dining and family room with tons of natural light, awesome views, and a private balcony. The kitchen is a dream with quartz countertops with waterfall edge, Viking appliances with 48" natural gas range, soft close cabinets, built-in pantry, statement lighting, and glass-enclosed wine display. The dining room is defined by the coffered ceiling and wood beams. The sleek, large format porcelain tile is laid in a chevron pattern. The third floor features your owners retreat with private balcony, third bedroom, and loft space with city views. This luxury development features eight exclusive units and is only one block away from beautiful Lake Eola. Walk to everything: shopping, the Lake Eola Farmer’s Market, dozens of top-rated restaurants like Soco, Oudom and The Stubborn Mule, cultural venues such as The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts and the Amway Center (home of the Orlando Magic) and so much more. With a magnet school and the Lake Highland Preparatory School nearby, you simply can’t live closer to perfection.

5835 Talavera Street, Orlando, 32807 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Townhouse | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a cozy townhome that is waiting for its new owner. This community is gated and a perfect opportunity for a first time home buyer. This home has a beautiful open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen. The town home has a one car garage that Is attached to the home. This is a cute 3 bedroom 2 bath starter home.

1646 J Lawson Boulevard, Orlando, 32824 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2011

*Multiple offers received. Seller will be making a decision end of day 1/10* Welcome home to your gorgeous end-unit townhome featuring a 1st floor Master bedroom, 2200 sqft of living space and a spacious 2 car garage! Located in the beautiful community of Beacon Park you'll enjoy a quiet, low maintenance lifestyle in a picturesque setting with wonderful amenities such as a community pool and playground. As you walk up your walkway to the front door you will be greeted by well manicured landscaping and your cozy front porch. Enter through the front door you'll have a spacious guest bath to the left of your foyer. Continuing through the foyer your DOWNSTAIRS MASTER is located to the right with large walk in closet, an ensuite bath offering double sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower. The 1st floor is completed with open kitchen, dining room, and living room. Off the kitchen toward the back of the home you will find your door to a back patio and a separate door to your spacious 2 CAR GARAGE. As you head upstairs you will find you are welcome to your HUGE BONUS ROOM, the additional 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Nona "Medical City", the Orlando International Airport, restaurants, and shopping! Easy access to major highways SR 417 and SR 528. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

