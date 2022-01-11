ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Check out these townhomes for sale in Denver

Denver News Alert
 5 days ago

(DENVER, CO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Denver’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Denver, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qE86_0dih7xVg00

10328 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229

3 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in None

When space to entertain is just as important as space to unwind with a large kitchen area flowing to the living room and out onto the balcony.

For open house information, contact Jesus Orozco, Jr. McStain Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2114139)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbBQC_0dih7xVg00

10364 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229

3 Beds 4 Baths | $569,962 | Townhouse | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in None

A three-story townhome with an optional elevator, thoughtfully designed living spaces and a kitchen that greets guests from the covered porch, need we say more?

For open house information, contact Jesus Orozco, Jr. McStain Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2116124)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c5Yp_0dih7xVg00

9029 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, 80247

2 Beds 3 Baths | $729,900 | Townhouse | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

Make this home your own with multiple configurations for the first floor allowing you to accommodate your lifestyle.. The large attached garage and optional flex spaces give you all the room you need.FEATURES-1,816 finished square feet-2 bedrooms / 2.5 baths-Optional 3rd bedroom/bath -Rooftop deck and balcony-Large master walk-in closet

For open house information, contact Lisa Lucero KUH Tava LLC

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1872705)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKYL3_0dih7xVg00

10338 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229

3 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in None

When space to entertain is just as important as space to unwind with a large kitchen area flowing to the living room and out onto the balcony.

For open house information, contact Jesus Orozco, Jr. McStain Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2114140)

See more property details

rebusinessonline.com

Gelt Acquires Willow Point Townhomes in Denver for $69M

DENVER — Gelt has purchased Willow Point Townhomes, a rental community located at 8500 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver. The property sold for $69 million in an off-market transaction. Built in 2016 on 8.5 acres, the community features 30 two-story residential buildings offering a total of 117 two- and...
