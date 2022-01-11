Check out these townhomes for sale in Denver

(DENVER, CO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Denver’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Denver, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

10328 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229 3 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in None

When space to entertain is just as important as space to unwind with a large kitchen area flowing to the living room and out onto the balcony.

10364 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229 3 Beds 4 Baths | $569,962 | Townhouse | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in None

A three-story townhome with an optional elevator, thoughtfully designed living spaces and a kitchen that greets guests from the covered porch, need we say more?

9029 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, 80247 2 Beds 3 Baths | $729,900 | Townhouse | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

Make this home your own with multiple configurations for the first floor allowing you to accommodate your lifestyle.. The large attached garage and optional flex spaces give you all the room you need.FEATURES-1,816 finished square feet-2 bedrooms / 2.5 baths-Optional 3rd bedroom/bath -Rooftop deck and balcony-Large master walk-in closet

