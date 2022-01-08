ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, MS

House hunt Woodville: See what's on the market now

(Woodville, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Woodville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

318 Fort Adams Main St,, Woodville, 39669

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 3/2 mobile home has a huge screened in front porch and an added-on master bedroom with full bath . The kitchen has 2 islands and a nice sized pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainment center that can be removed to use the original window if desired. 3 outbuilding for deer skinning, storage with a cedar closet and a workshop. Property is sloped with the backyard being partially wooded.

5786 Lake Mary Road, Woodville, 39669

1 Bed 1 Bath | $40,000 | Cabin | 575 Square Feet | Built in 2006

1 BED 1 BA, LOFT HAS 2 TWIN SIZE BEDS ALSO CAMP ON HOMOCHITTO END OF LAKE MARY ROAD SURROUNDED BY PECAN TREES. FULLY FURNISHED. QUIET LOTS OFF OF MAIN ROAD SO IT'S NOT AS NOISY OR DUSTY. GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AND WATCH THE DEER AND OTHER WILDLIFE WALK THROUGH YOUR YARD. CAMP IS RAISED 15 FT FROM GROUND TO BOTTOM OF CAMP. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A FLOOD ZONE. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

209 Ft. Adams Main St. Loop, Woodville, 39669

3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Hi & Dry Camp near Lake Mary. Great hunting and fishing in the area.Features 3 bedrooms 2 bath camp house. Lots of local hunting clubs around to possibly join. Enjoy the outside porch while telling those hunting & fishing stories around the camp fire. Its a short drive to Clark Creek Natural area where there are hiking trails and waterfalls. Sits on a private large 0.3 ac lot. This Property has plenty covered parking areas for the boats & equipment .

