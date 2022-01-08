ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

Check out these homes on the Iron River market now

Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 1 day ago

(Iron River, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Iron River than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugIFp_0dgPUgYJ00

1509 W Franklin, Iron River, 49935

4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Take a look at this move in ready four-bedroom, two-bath home. This home sits on the outskirts of Iron River city on a large 240x150 lot! First floor hosts a spacious kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Upstairs hosts two bedrooms. Downstairs hosts washer/dryer area with lots of storage, and could potentially be finished off for additional livable square footage. Seller's are including the appliances with the purchase. Property also includes and insulated two car garage for additional storage or all those recreational toys. Home is located close to downtown Iron River, lakes, streams, ATV/snowmobile trails, and walking trails. Seller has some finishing work that will be completed prior to closing. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1131262)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XVxT_0dgPUgYJ00

223 E Park, Iron River, 49935

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Take a look at this move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home located on 236 feet of frontage on Sunset Lake. This home has so much to offer! First floor hosts a large living room with a fireplace, large dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with a full bath attached, three spacious bedrooms, large full bath, first floor laundry, half bath, and an attached two car garage. Lower level has not been finished there is plumbing for a full bath along with a kitchen area as well. Sunset Lake is a full recreation lake with local utilities available which include, cable, high speed internet, power, water, and sewer. This property is a double lot so it has lots of privacy along with an additional two car detached garage. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today! Seller is having personal property inside the home removed. Once that is completed interior photos will be taken.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1131091)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYKYO_0dgPUgYJ00

29 N Fifth, Iron River, 49935

4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Take a look at this remodeled 4-bedroom, 3-bath bath home. This home is situated in the city of Iron River and is in walking distance from many local amenities. First floor hosts a large entry way, large living room, spacious kitchen with a large island, first floor laundry area, one bedroom, and a full bath. Upstairs hosts three bedrooms which includes a master with a walk in closet and master bath, and a full bath. Seller is currently having the flooring in master bedroom, closet, and hallway redone, painting trim in master bedroom, backsplash tile for the kitchen will be included just in stalled, handyman will also be finishing the trim work in the living room. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today. Home is being sold as-is seller will be moving personal property.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130378)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI233_0dgPUgYJ00

134 E Silver Lake, Iron River, 49935

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1972

DRASTICALLY REDUCED!! Large corner lot on beautiful 152 acre Silver Lake. Located about 11 Miles West of Iron River with many other lakes and Federal Forestlands nearby. Some land clearing has taken place yet the shore waters need some TLC. Good fishing frontage but will need some TLC for swimming. The trailer is very livable, and even has several new thermal pane windows and hot water on demand, but needs to be reset on a foundation and properly leveled. Currently used as storage and shelter only, as the owner uses the motorhome for a seasonal base camp and travel. The one car detached garage has a concrete floor and electric. The electrical panel board outside has a 30 amp box for RV usage and 100 amp going to the home. If you wanted to use the property for a seasonal camping experience and sell the trailer separately, it still has the tongue on there for removal. Again - the trailer is very livable, it just needs to be reset for leveling. Would make a nice Upper Peninsula get-a-way.

For open house information, contact PUNNER FRANZENE, U.P. RIVERLAND REALTY at 906-265-9921

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130509)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11716 Dry River Court

Nestled in a quiet cluster, this chic South Reston townhome is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths and delivering over 1950 sqft of living space on three finished levels. On trend paint, renovated kitchen, updated baths, abundance of windows create instant appeal. The updated kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, sparkling white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room with space for all occasions serves as the center point of both the kitchen and family room, making entertaining seamless. The sunken living room is oversized and features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Ascend the staircase to the light-filled owner's suite boasting hardwoods, two oversized closets and an en suite bath with contemporary top vanity and lights. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, with plush carpet and generous closet space, share a well-appointed full bath. The lower level recreation room harbors space for office space, games, media, and features the coolest wet bar. The walkout basement provides easy access to the fully fenced yard. The lower level also includes ample storage space. All this within minutes drive to the metro, Reston Town Center, and walkable to Hunters Woods shopping center. Updates include Roof 2020. HVAC 2021.Hot Water Heater 2021.
RESTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Iron River, MI
thexunewswire.com

1169 Western Avenue,

1169 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Come see our cozy 2BR/1BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton, right off of Main St close to food and shopping! This property has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a full basement, a 1 car detached garage, front porch, deck, and a beautiful yard!! Visit us at BBrents.com to apply!!
HAMILTON, OH
Robb Report

This New 150-Foot Catamaran Has Hydraulic Fold-Out Terraces for Sunbathing and Lounging

ISA Yachts line of catamarans just got a little bigger—in more ways than one. The Italian builder, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, has just unveiled a new power cat called simply the Zeffiro 150. The sizable 150-footer, which is the successor to the Zeffiro 130, marks ISA’s largest multihull to date. What’s more, the vessel is equipped with fold-down terraces to make itself even bigger still. With a beam of 47 feet, the cat’s generous living quarters are spread across four separate decks. Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design penned the contemporary interior that offers space for up to eight seafarers. Spanning roughly...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#On Sunset#Plumbing#River City#Housing List#Atv
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
visitmccurtaincounty.com

Corner Pocket Escape Cabin

Built in November 2021. This is a brand new log cabin located in the beautiful Broken Bow / Hochatown / Smithville area of South Eastern Oklahoma. This cabin has (2) gas fire places and (4) large TV’s and a game room. Even in bad weather this cabin is cozy and fun with plenty of amenities.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Forbes Advisor

Best Kitchen Sinks Of January 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Finding the best kitchen sink for your home takes research and consideration of several factors. The best kitchen sinks should fit your decor and needs all within your budget. Form, functionality, style and size can all play a role in picking the right kitchen sink for your home.
HOME & GARDEN
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
SHOPPING
domino

Real-Estate Agents Think These Are the 3 Most Enticing Home Features

When you’re looking for a new home, you probably have at least a few specific must-haves in mind. Location might be the deal breaker, or perhaps you need a house with a big yard. However, there are a couple things that nearly everyone can agree on—at least according to brokers. A study from January 2020, by real-estate company Point2Homes, sifted through a whopping 1.2 million listings to find the most-used keywords, and across all price points, the top three remained the same: granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
snntv.com

Do You Have Enough Space for a Murphy Bed in Your Roseville Home?

Originally Posted On: https://closet-doctor.com/news/do-you-have-enough-space-for-a-murphy-bed-in-your-roseville-home/. Many people wonder if they have enough space for a Roseville Murphy bed. Almost all rooms are big enough for at least a twin-sized wall bed, but some don’t realize that most rooms are even big enough for a queen-sized wall bed. One factor that...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
40
Followers
341
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy