Check out these homes on the Iron River market now

(Iron River, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Iron River than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1509 W Franklin, Iron River, 49935 4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Take a look at this move in ready four-bedroom, two-bath home. This home sits on the outskirts of Iron River city on a large 240x150 lot! First floor hosts a spacious kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Upstairs hosts two bedrooms. Downstairs hosts washer/dryer area with lots of storage, and could potentially be finished off for additional livable square footage. Seller's are including the appliances with the purchase. Property also includes and insulated two car garage for additional storage or all those recreational toys. Home is located close to downtown Iron River, lakes, streams, ATV/snowmobile trails, and walking trails. Seller has some finishing work that will be completed prior to closing. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today.

223 E Park, Iron River, 49935 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Take a look at this move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home located on 236 feet of frontage on Sunset Lake. This home has so much to offer! First floor hosts a large living room with a fireplace, large dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with a full bath attached, three spacious bedrooms, large full bath, first floor laundry, half bath, and an attached two car garage. Lower level has not been finished there is plumbing for a full bath along with a kitchen area as well. Sunset Lake is a full recreation lake with local utilities available which include, cable, high speed internet, power, water, and sewer. This property is a double lot so it has lots of privacy along with an additional two car detached garage. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today! Seller is having personal property inside the home removed. Once that is completed interior photos will be taken.

29 N Fifth, Iron River, 49935 4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Take a look at this remodeled 4-bedroom, 3-bath bath home. This home is situated in the city of Iron River and is in walking distance from many local amenities. First floor hosts a large entry way, large living room, spacious kitchen with a large island, first floor laundry area, one bedroom, and a full bath. Upstairs hosts three bedrooms which includes a master with a walk in closet and master bath, and a full bath. Seller is currently having the flooring in master bedroom, closet, and hallway redone, painting trim in master bedroom, backsplash tile for the kitchen will be included just in stalled, handyman will also be finishing the trim work in the living room. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today. Home is being sold as-is seller will be moving personal property.

134 E Silver Lake, Iron River, 49935 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1972

DRASTICALLY REDUCED!! Large corner lot on beautiful 152 acre Silver Lake. Located about 11 Miles West of Iron River with many other lakes and Federal Forestlands nearby. Some land clearing has taken place yet the shore waters need some TLC. Good fishing frontage but will need some TLC for swimming. The trailer is very livable, and even has several new thermal pane windows and hot water on demand, but needs to be reset on a foundation and properly leveled. Currently used as storage and shelter only, as the owner uses the motorhome for a seasonal base camp and travel. The one car detached garage has a concrete floor and electric. The electrical panel board outside has a 30 amp box for RV usage and 100 amp going to the home. If you wanted to use the property for a seasonal camping experience and sell the trailer separately, it still has the tongue on there for removal. Again - the trailer is very livable, it just needs to be reset for leveling. Would make a nice Upper Peninsula get-a-way.

