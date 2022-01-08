Salmon-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salmon, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salmon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36 Sunflower Road, Salmon, 83467 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2008

THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY HAS AN ACCEPTED OFFER, THE SELLER IS SEEKING BACKUP OFFERS! Dreaming of the perfect getaway cabin or a quiet place to call home? Enjoy, the beautiful sunrise and sunsets from this custom log-sided home with spectacular views in every direction. Enter the home from the inviting sunroom with beautiful wood windows to take in the scenery from every angle. The main level features an open and inviting floor plan with a spacious kitchen, propane stove, and large island perfect for gatherings or extra cooking space. The primary suite has a spacious attached bathroom with a walk-in shower, and access to the private patio area. Upstairs features a generous loft space with additional storage space providing ample room for an additional living room, office, or 3rd bedroom. This home is situated on 2 fenced acres with raised garden beds including drip irrigation, a 10x10 storage shed, and ample parking space. If you are looking for peaceful living, spectacular year-round views, and an abundance of wildlife all within minutes to Salmon, Idaho, call to schedule a private showing today.

304 South St Charles, Salmon, 83467 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1951

A great 4 bed 2 bath home with so much to offer. Heated and cooled with a heat pump this home also has a fireplace insert upstairs and wood stove in the basement. Upstairs offers oak flooring large windows along with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are included along with the microwave. Oak floors add to the charm and ambiance of this lovely home. The hall closet is even cedar lined. Downstairs you will find a great family room with that wood stove already mentioned. Plenty of room in the laundry area and the 2 bedrooms downstairs have large egress windows. The front covered porch extends the entire length of the home an is just waiting for a couple of wicker chairs and pitcher of ice tea. In the back yard you will find raised bed gardens, fruit and nut trees ian the whole area is graced with a beautiful mature maple. With extremely adequate access to the back yard there is ample room to park an RV. Power and water are available and there is also a single detached garage. Private Info: Minimum of 24 hour notice needed.

308 Stevens Avenue, Salmon, 83467 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This beautiful home is centrally located in town. It provides quick and easy access to down town, as well as the hockey rink and CDC park two blocks away. Enjoy a split level home with a nice fenced back yard with beautiful mature fruit trees. Those provide privacy and nice shade in the summer time. Enjoy a pull through driveway. It has easy alley way access in the back. There is a carport attached. The downstairs has it's own separate entrance, newly remodeled bathroom, nice bedroom and laundry room. Could close the door and it would provide complete privacy down there if one wanted to rent it out. Also provides great access to the large storage space underneath the main level.The main level has been recently remodeled as well- new flooring, paint, new windows and sliding door. The kitchen has newer appliances. The large pantry adds wonderful extra storage. The upper level has 2 beautiful bedrooms and the master bedroom. The large bathroom provides 2 accesses- one from the master bedroom and one from the hall way. House has new plumbing and a new Whole home water filtration system with non-saline water softener. Has Electric and wood heat.

209 Fairmont Avenue, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Large family home with pull-thru driveway and alley access. Walking distance to downtown. Spacious, open kitchen/dining/family room layout with floor-to-ceiling view, sliding glass door and fireplace. Large country kitchen with granite top island. Ample utility/laundry room with space for sewing setup and freezer or second fridge. Electric central air conditioning and heat. All new windows in 2020. Guest bath remodeled 2019. New Luxury Vinyl Tile installed 2021 in kitchen/dining room. Master bedroom has his & her closets and private master bath. Front room is plenty large enough to build out an office or 4th bedroom. Single garage with large shop area with built in storage and work bench. Large, nice crawl space with easy access. Foundation recently HUD certified.

