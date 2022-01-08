Check out these homes on the Redwood Falls market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Redwood Falls, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Redwood Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

902 S Jefferson Street, Redwood Falls, 56283

3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath with attached garage. newer furnace and a/c. new shingles new windows, water heater and doors in 2017 new flooring on main floor.

281 N Walnut Drive, Morton, 56270

3 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This home has been completely renovated . New windows, new siding, new carpet in all bedrooms.All interior walls have been freshly painted. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted. Laminet floors on main floor. The attic has been spray foam insulated. New concrete patio with a covered roof! Enjoy the beautiful backyard while watching deer and other wildlife cross through. Schedule your showing today!

27445 350Th Street, Redwood Falls, 56283

5 Beds 2 Baths | $222,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1930

8 acre hobby farm just west of Redwood Falls! If you've been looking for privacy and space this is the property you've been waiting for!! With updated septic and well, this property also features a detached 24 X 36 pole garage,updated 22 X 26' deck, steel siding and roof, original hardwood floors, 5bdrms/1 1/4 baths, updated woodwork and 6 panel solid oak doors, heated porch, mudroom, family room and so much more!! Call today for your viewing!

136 Woodhill Road, Redwood Falls, 56283

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Striking family home on nearly one acre private lot in the Ponderosa addition in Redwood Falls! This 3 bdrm/3 bath home has potential for more bedrooms and more finishable space in the basement! The home features new siding, newer roof, some replaced windows, attached double garage, 2 fireplaces, built-ins, main floor laundry/mud room, new paver patio, new AC unit, beautiful views, privacy and so much more! Call us today for your showing!

