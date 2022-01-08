Take a look at these homes on the Liberty market now

(Liberty, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Liberty than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10 Hillside Place, South Fallsburg, 12779 2 Beds 2 Baths | $177,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Centrally located home in South Fallsburg, New York. This ranch-style home is close to Monticello, The Kartrite water park, Resort World Casino, Yo1, and Rt. 17. This home features two bedrooms, two full baths, and a full basement that could be finished for additional living space. This home also has a one-car garage located on a quiet dead-end road. Come take a look.

188 Old White Lake Turnpike, Swan Lake, 12783 3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Watn to get away? Enjoy country life in this adorable country Ranch home. 17.07 acres and only a couple of hours from NYC. Also can be used as a summer home. 15 minutes from Resorts Casino and shopping center. Located in the Catskills.

68 Queen Mountain Road, Ferndale, 12734 3 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This spacious contemporary-style ranch home with so much potential is located in the country on a dead-end road yet only 2 minutes from route 17. A large back deck overlooks beautiful trees & bushes, providing color through much of the year along with an abundance of grapes growing on the deck. A few features include Oak Floors, intricate molding, skylights, doors leading to the expansive back deck off the dining area, woodstove, Owners suite, custom tile shower, and more. A full-finished attic with three additional rooms and a full bathroom gives you plenty of extra space and a full walkout basement ready for you to turn it into whatever your hearts desire.

42 E Walnut Street, Smallwood, 12778 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 650 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, year round cottage with sleeping loft, high ceilings and skylights in desirable Smallwood. Feel the coziness as soon as you walk in. Open concept with beamed ceilings invite you into this move in ready home. Nothing to do but bring your toothbrush. Roof replaced about 4 years ago. Walking distance to Gabriel Pond for fishing, Friends Bar & Grill and The Club at Smallwood (membership required). Smallwood offers swimming, fishing, boating on non motor boat Mountain Lake, tennis and playground for nominal fee. Also enjoy Minnie Falls, hiking trails in the Forest Reserve and dog park. Close to Bethelwoods Performing Arts Center, waterfront dining, motor boat lakes, Resort World Casino and Kartrite Indoor Water Park.

