Saint Anthony-curious? These homes are on the market

2517 Rivers Edge Drive, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If your life's dream is to live right on the bank of the river, this is your dream come true! You can literally stand on your deck and look right down into the river. You will think you've died and gone to heaven with this gorgeous 4.5 acres right on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River. You'll love the privacy of this park-like setting that sits at the end of a "road less traveled" that will make "all the difference." The fishing is world famous for cutthroat and rainbow trout, with eagles, swans, osprey, geese, ducks, and occasional moose, deer and other wildlife coming right into your yard. This rare opportunity is just waiting for you, with a darling 3 bedroom home, two car garage and outbuildings where you can have your own private retreats. Your family and guests will experience the time of their lives here as you welcome them to this recreational paradise. Come see it today before it's gone!

335 N 1 E, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 1915

*SELLER PROVIDING a $2,000 improvement allowance that can be used toward a carport or other improvement or allowance of the buyer's choosing. SELLER is also PROVIDING a $500 home warranty on this property* This 1915 cutie is probably the most charming home available on the market today. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,619 sf. on .19 acres, this home is the ideal personal residence, investment, or Airbnb. While recently renovated, the sellers were careful to update the essentials with classy modern fixtures, cabinetry and tiling, adding additional bedrooms, storage and space, while still allowing the old idyllic charm to shine through. Other inclusions of this home include brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances, updated furnace, water heater, and an automatic sprinkler system. You won't find a cuter home in Saint Anthony, so you better hurry and come check it out before it's gone.

100 N 5Th W, Rexburg, 83448 5 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1975

5 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home that has been had recent updates and an addition. This home is in great shape and has plenty of bedrooms. Good sized lot with a nice backyard. Home is currently being rented and renter has informed seller they would love to continue renting if possible. Currently leased at $1250/mo. Conventional financing pre-approval is a must prior to showing. Cash or conventional only financing on this. Prospective buyer's must have a pre-qualification letter prior to showings so as to not disturb tenant. Limited financing options available. Financing may be obtained through Brett Furhman (Farm Bureau) at 208-221-8382 or John York (21st Mortgage) at 800-955-0021 ext. 1456.

