Check out these homes for sale in Ironwood now

Ironwood, MI

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 1 day ago

(Ironwood, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ironwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5964 E Us2, Ironwood, 49938

4 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,294 Square Feet | Built in 1979

An absolutely stunning full log masterpiece combined with a fantastic high-traffic location! Over $700K invested in renovations and absolutely no expense was spared in terms of material quality from floor to ceiling. Could be used as an impressive business location, restaurant, rental lodging (there are 3 bedrooms downstairs along with a master bath), B&B, even a luxurious home, or whatever one can imagine. Situated on 11 acres with a huge pond, this property is located on US Highway 2 and is ready to use and enjoy now! Massive stone fireplaces, the top quality finishes, wood carvings, a gorgeous bar, impressive loft, and incredible recreation area--no detail was overlooked! Just a couple miles from the Midwest's best skiing, across the road from the snowmobile/ATV trail, and conveniently located close to the hospital. A brand new septic has been installed in November, 2021. A truly beautiful property inside and out--call today and don't miss out!

6 Oak St, Hurley, 54534

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

Hurley – Substantial 3+ bedroom home on a quiet corner lot w/wonderful 10 x 32 covered front porch where you can sit & enjoy the sounds of the Montreal River across the street. Main level living room with floor to ceiling windows facing the Montreal River view, gorgeous kitchen w/Garrison Cherry Cabinets, separate constant hot water faucet, SS refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, eat at snack island & pantry. Dining room with lots of windows, large bedroom, large laundry room with closet & storage, full bath & an office or possible small bedroom. Upper level w/2 bedrooms (1 is 15x17), full bath. Basement w/24x14 family room, cold storage room, large utility/storage room. New natural gas FA furnace 2020, central air conditioning, black top drive, vinyl siding, detached 2 car garage. Nice large corner lot, nice back yard & quiet location!

201 Bonnie, Ironwood, 49938

3 Beds 1 Bath | $61,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Walmart, Country Club Golf Course, the ATV/Snowmobile trail and the new Iron Belle non-motorized trail. A lot of the bigger items have already been done for you. Newer windows, furnace and hot water tank. Just waiting for you to add your own personal touch on the interior. With some TLC this home has great potential.

10476 Belmont Dr, Ramsay, 49959

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this spacious 3bed/2ba completely remodeled single family home with 2 car detached garage in Ramsay! This house sits on a quiet street just blocks from access to the snowmobile, ATV, and Iron Belle trail. Also, just minutes away from Powderhorn, Indianhead, and BlackJack Ski resorts; close to schools, shopping, and Hwy 2. A large porch on the front of the house greets you and an additional back deck is perfect for entertaining. On the main floor you will find a mud room, full bath with laundry, kitchen with full dining area, sitting room, and family room. Upstairs you will find a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms. This house was completely remodeled in 2012-new insulation, wiring, plumbing, siding, windows, and so much more! Brand new furnace in December of 2021 also. Make an appointment today for your tour!

