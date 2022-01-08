ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Alpine now

Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 1 day ago

(Alpine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alpine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ud1Ix_0dgPTmoS00

201 E Stockton Ave, Alpine, 79830

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Two bedroom diamond in the rough on corner lot. This home features hardwood and tile flooring, white plaster walls, built in bookcases and plenty of storage. The kitchen boasts a gas range, butcher block Formica countertop and lots of cabinets and 2 wall shelves. It is a pier & beam foundation and frame stucco construction. Out of the 100 year flood plain! Conveniently located within walking distance to Elementary & High School, City Park and Golf Course.

For open house information, contact Richmond Frasier, Legacy Broker Group at 830-446-3378

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128188)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsD1e_0dgPTmoS00

203 N Plum St, Alpine, 79830

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Country living at its finest! Step into this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a cozy open concept. Large kitchen overlooking the living area with plenty of room for your dining area. This beautiful home has an amazing deck in the back yard perfectly set up to enjoy those beautiful sunsets above the twin peak mountains. There is a spacious garage, along with an extra storage shed. An extra bonus this property sits on two lots. Call Listing Agent Ashley Lopez for more Information 8307347660

For open house information, contact Ashley Lopez, Keller Williams Realty City View at 830-422-2715

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128249)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbmOR_0dgPTmoS00

504 N 7Th St, Marathon, 79830

4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,000 | Mobile Home | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1998

More Info Coming Soon!

For open house information, contact Jami Gray, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-121604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpwyI_0dgPTmoS00

400 S 1St St, Alpine, 79830

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy brick home with metal roof on corner lot recently updated & ready to call home. Property offers inviting covered front porch with mountain views, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open living area with wood burning fireplace, new kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, tiled flooring in kitchen and bath, hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Call Michelle for a showing.

For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126277)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Alpine, TX
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Country Living#Housing List#Elementary High School#Legacy Broker Group
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

Alpine, TX
31
Followers
347
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy