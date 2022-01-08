Check out these homes for sale in Alpine now

(Alpine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alpine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

201 E Stockton Ave, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Two bedroom diamond in the rough on corner lot. This home features hardwood and tile flooring, white plaster walls, built in bookcases and plenty of storage. The kitchen boasts a gas range, butcher block Formica countertop and lots of cabinets and 2 wall shelves. It is a pier & beam foundation and frame stucco construction. Out of the 100 year flood plain! Conveniently located within walking distance to Elementary & High School, City Park and Golf Course.

203 N Plum St, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Country living at its finest! Step into this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a cozy open concept. Large kitchen overlooking the living area with plenty of room for your dining area. This beautiful home has an amazing deck in the back yard perfectly set up to enjoy those beautiful sunsets above the twin peak mountains. There is a spacious garage, along with an extra storage shed. An extra bonus this property sits on two lots. Call Listing Agent Ashley Lopez for more Information 8307347660

504 N 7Th St, Marathon, 79830 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,000 | Mobile Home | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1998

400 S 1St St, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy brick home with metal roof on corner lot recently updated & ready to call home. Property offers inviting covered front porch with mountain views, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open living area with wood burning fireplace, new kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, tiled flooring in kitchen and bath, hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Call Michelle for a showing.

