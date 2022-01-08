House hunt Ulysses: See what’s on the market now

(Ulysses, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ulysses. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5918 W Rd 11, Ulysses, 67880 2 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Farm | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The most unique property to hit the market in recent memory is finally here and ready for its perfect buyer. Ideally located, this home is right where you want to be on a quiet lot where you can fully enjoy the serene privacy of countryside living without sacrificing easy access to all the shops, dining and amenities of the city – sitting just 3.5 miles from city limits! Full of character, this home began as a 125x50 sq. ft. shed that has been expertly and intentionally converted into a spectacular custom home. From the moment you step inside this special home, you are sure to love the incredible detail given to every inch. A completely open concept entertainment space is highlighted by custom touches throughout, including rich wooden details and updated tile flooring. Tons of light fills the space, from plenty of windows and custom-fitted light fixtures. Built for entertaining, friends and family will love gathering throughout the more than 4,800-sq.-ft. of living space. The large living room and spacious dining area lend themselves effortlessly to the spectacular kitchen and the true heart of this family home. Professional grade appliances stay with the home and are sure to suit the cooking enthusiast of the family, with plenty of counter space and cabinetry making the space both practical and stylish. Plus, never worry about storage again with a sprawling walk-in pantry that goes on for days. The private family spaces were given equal attention to detail in the design of this unique home. Two bedrooms have been thoughtfully crafted already including a large master suite that makes the perfect retreat with his and hers baths as well as a giant walk-in closet. Additionally, you’ll find two more large rooms that could be turned into more bedrooms if needed or can be utilized as a game room, office or craft space. Outside on your large, lush property you will also find an oversized, 1,300-sq.-ft. 2-car garage as well as several utility buildings ready to house your equipment or hobbies. The first utility building is the largest, with 169x56 sq. ft. of storage space, but there are also two smaller buildings – each 75x48 sq. ft. A truly special property in a great area, you don’t want to let this one pass you by. You won’t find anything else like this on the market – call Nexthome Dana Trahern Realty today to schedule your private showing-620.353.9537

1005 N Missouri St, Ulysses, 67880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,393 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Brand New Kitchen in this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home! This charming home also boasts new windows, new tile, and a roof less than a year old. Sliding glass doors open to a very spacious back yard for the kids to play. You will also find an oversized shed for keeping toys and lawn mowers, etc. The sellers have done all the work, so you can move in and immediately enjoy your new home. I would love to show you this home, so please call or text Dana Trahern at NextHome for your showing -- 620.353.9537

221 Maxwell Circle, Ulysses, 67880 6 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,385 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Get ready to spend your evenings under this spacious enclosed patio while enjoying this backyard oasis. From the gazebo, to the luscious foliage providing ample shade, you are sure to unwind here after a hectic day. Over 4300sqft, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3 living spaces, this home is sure to meet all of your wants and needs. Adorable, modern kitchen with plenty of countertop space and cabinets. This home boasts a large pantry in the kitchen, as well as one downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath. Huge game room also found downstairs. 2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space in this home. Call or Text Dana Trahern @ 620.353.9537 for your showing.

125 South Durham Street, Ulysses, 67880 5 Beds 2 Baths | $166,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Oh wow. Where do I start? This is a NEW HOUSE! New Stucco, windows, doors, flooring, metal roof, all electric, pvc water lines, sewer, kitchen cabinets with granite, drive way concrete for 4 cars.

