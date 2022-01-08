ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, CO

House hunt Bailey: See what's on the market now

Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 1 day ago

(Bailey, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bailey will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvrLl_0dgPTASy00

243 Hi Meadow Dr, Bailey, 80421

3 Beds 1 Bath | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Now is your opportunity to own your personal piece of the mountains! This cozy home offers three bedrooms and two baths with a wrap-around porch where you can enjoy all of the offerings of nature! This property sits atop a piece of land that has incredible and majestic views in both the front and rear of the home, and that will never change! Use the attached shed for storage and keep the car under the carport - the gas fireplace will keep you nice and toasty in the winter and this home has been set up to be used as an AirBNB or VRBO as well. Use it for yourself or investment property.

For open house information, contact Jacob Fajardo, Keller Williams Rlty Partners at 970-744-4954

Copyright © 2022 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-953247)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKOg7_0dgPTASy00

1490 Nova Road, Pine, 80470

4 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1979

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! The best horse property in Woodside! 2 pastures! 4.66 acres! Incredible views of Lion’s head and surrounding mountains, plus your own 4.66 acres of pasture and trees just outside. Voluntary HOA is $30 a year, and includes access to the Equestrian center – right next door. Ideal accommodation for 2 horses! Huge raised ranch home – over 3,000 sq ft on one floor – with an additional 2,000 in the unfinished basement - perfect for a workshop. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – plus a library, and 3 family rooms - all on one level. Bosch refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with two sinks, two cooktops, and double wall ovens. Updated master bath with new vanity, commode and all new shower. Hall bath has been completely redone as well. Interior has new solid Alder doors and hardware. The library and hobby room feature Alder baseboards, door trim and crown moulding as well as beetle kill Pine on the walls. All new exterior doors, and several new all wood double pane windows. Stay toasty warm all winter with 5 different fireplaces/pellet stoves/wood burners PLUS hot water baseboard heat. Don't worry about ice with the heated front walkway! This house is perfect for horses with 2 different pastures (one planted with brome.) A place for everything with 4 outbuildings and a chicken coop! Fenced garden area with a greenhouse and raised beds. 3 car tandem garage with tons of storage. Instant (Tankless) water heater. French doors lead out to various decks and sun rooms – enjoy the views and watch every season change from your little slice of heaven. Woodside is close to everything - easy access to the city, hiking, fishing, skiing. It's the ideal location for your next adventure. Home has too many amenities to mention, please see the attached document with additional information, and please visit the HOA website to learn more about this amazing community.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Maki, Keller Williams DTC at 303-771-7500

Copyright © 2022 REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROLIST-5242007)

See more property details

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

