Glendive-curious? These homes are on the market

 1 day ago

(Glendive, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendive will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJRRk_0dgPSiX100

217 Juniper Ave, Glendive, 59330

4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,593 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located in West Glendive is your new 2,592 sq ft home. Upon entering the home is the living area, the electric brick fireplace insert gives off a cozy and relaxing ambiance to enjoy all year round. This living area has beautiful original hardwood floors and with an abundance of natural light that shines in through the bay window. Take a few steeps up, to your ceramic tiled dining area, which features a large sliding glass door to your back yard. The remodeled kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, the led lighting under the cabinets creates a visual appeal that truly creates and eye-catching display to the beautiful tile back splash and the rest of the kitchen. Down the hall there are two large bedrooms both with walk-in closets. The second level of this home is where you will find your master bedroom and connecting master bath. The walk out basement includes a family room, with two extra bonus rooms, a full bath, and a laundry room, where you can exit to the backyard. The home sits on a 12,600 sq' lot which features a fenced backyard with a deck and a private covered patio (which can also be accessed

For open house information, contact Jiselle Heyen, United Country Montana Dakota Real Estate at 406-365-7974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEQ2o_0dgPSiX100

2019 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nicely laid out Townhouse has a master suite on the main floor complete with a master bath with a double sink vanity. The Open Concept layout has a large dining room and family room. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of high quality cabinetry. The laundry area is located on the main along with a half bath complete with a pocket door. Ascend upstairs where you'll find two additional bedrooms, a den, storage room and another full-size bathroom complete with a double sink vanity. Quality was not spared when this Townhouse was built in 2016. There is an attached finished over-sized double stall garage and the yard has an underground sprinkler system. The owner's association cares for the lawn and landscape maintenance and snow removal for the current cost of $1,250 per year.

For open house information, contact Rita Stortz, Montana East Realty at 406-377-2488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348mag_0dgPSiX100

2 Fairgrounds Rd, Glendive, 59330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $394,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2,550 sq ft (1,640 up/910 down) home for sale with double attached garage on .6 acre with river frontage. This lovely home has a well laid floor plan where amazing views of the Yellowstone River are visible throughout. On the main level you'll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with a rock wall gas fireplace, which is adjacent to the kitchen; the front entry with a coat closet where you'll find a large spiral staircase to the basement; a half bath; laundry area; a good-sized bedroom; and the owner suite which has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom with double sinks and a tiled Roman shower. The walkout basement has the same outstanding views and has been recently updated; it includes a family room with a gas fireplace, a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a spacious full bathroom. This home has a NGFA furnace, central air and a tankless water heater. There is city water and a septic tank/drain field. Must see to appreciate the breathtaking views of the Yellowstone River from this unique home located in a quiet location at 2 Fairgrounds Rd, Glendive MT.

For open house information, contact Kristi Woodward, Realty One at 406-377-5201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iamt_0dgPSiX100

301 Oak St, Glendive, 59330

4 Beds 2 Baths | $256,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Upon entering the front door of the home you will find the living room, dining room and kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring. The rest of the 1,400 sq ft level consists of 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement of this home features a large family room, an additional bedroom with a walk in closet that has built in drawers, a full bathroom and a utility/laundry room. There is an attached 1,347 sq ft garage with an additional 640 sq ft finished room upstairs that has a heater/ac wall unit. This property sits on a 9,000 sq ft fenced corner lot. It has mature foliage. **EXCLUSIVE AGENCY LISTING** CASE #311-232063 "HUD HOMES ARE SOLD AS IS" www.hudhomestore.gov

For open house information, contact Lisa Kjelstrup, United Country Montana Dakota Real Estate at 406-365-7974

