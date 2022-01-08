Take a look at these homes on the Philomath market now
(Philomath, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Philomath than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
New Construction built by Chad E. Davis Construction, LLC. The Townsend A - Great room plan, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Front Yard Landscaped with UGS. Windows in garage. AC ready. * Veterans Receive FREE Refrigerator. Photos of Similar Home.
Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home with large backyard. Clean, affordable and in a perfect location, minutes from OSU and downtown. Great home for anyone tired of paying rent and working to start building their own equity. Park amenities include a swimming pool and recreation area for parties or family gatherings. Space Rent is $850/ Month.
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to the very popular Grand Oaks Condominiums. This unit features a nice size Kitchen, large front room with a Gas Fireplace. Large Bedrooms, Master offers a full Bathroom. Low HOA fees, detached Garage.
Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. 3 bds, 2.5 baths The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar with quartz counters and ss appliances plus pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor area. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Kearney A Prairie plan.
