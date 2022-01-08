Take a look at these homes on the Philomath market now

(Philomath, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Philomath than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7090 Se Andrea Ln, Corvallis, 97330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction built by Chad E. Davis Construction, LLC. The Townsend A - Great room plan, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Front Yard Landscaped with UGS. Windows in garage. AC ready. * Veterans Receive FREE Refrigerator. Photos of Similar Home.

For open house information, contact JASON CADWELL, CADWELL REALTY GROUP at 541-791-7946

300 Se Goodnight (#82) Av, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Manufactured Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home with large backyard. Clean, affordable and in a perfect location, minutes from OSU and downtown. Great home for anyone tired of paying rent and working to start building their own equity. Park amenities include a swimming pool and recreation area for parties or family gatherings. Space Rent is $850/ Month.

For open house information, contact LORENZO FLORES REALTY ONE GROUP WILLAMETTE VALLEY

6298 Sw Grand Oaks (Bldg G #301) Dr, Corvallis, 97333 2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Condominium | 839 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to the very popular Grand Oaks Condominiums. This unit features a nice size Kitchen, large front room with a Gas Fireplace. Large Bedrooms, Master offers a full Bathroom. Low HOA fees, detached Garage.

For open house information, contact DOUG HALL, RE/MAX INTEGRITY ALBANY at 541-791-2000

1850 Sw 53Rd St, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 3 Baths | $498,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. 3 bds, 2.5 baths The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar with quartz counters and ss appliances plus pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor area. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Kearney A Prairie plan.

For open house information, contact LEE ECKROTH, TOWN & COUNTRY REALTY at 541-757-1781