Check out these homes for sale in Marion now

Marion, KY

Marion News Flash
 1 day ago

(Marion, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marion than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmEEs_0dgPSWtB00

1450 Sr 654 N, Marion, 42064

6 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,487 Square Feet | Built in None

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! What a special package for you! Country living at it's best. Nestled in the Mattoon area of Crittenden County is this VERY nice 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath 4500 sq ft Log House that features an open concept, huge rooms with a loft sitting on 4.71 prime acres. Animal enthusiasts will love this property. Offers a two stall 32'x48' horse barn with fenced property and a chicken coop. Very nice inground pool with a pool house. OH, did I mention it is an income potential property with a full finished 1300 sq ft walkout basement with two bedrooms, one bath, utility room, family room and a full kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LiIw_0dgPSWtB00

101 Cardinal, Fredonia, 42411

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely brick ranch located in Fredonia. Only minuets away from Lake Barkley and Eddyville Water Park. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, family room, living room, gas log fireplace, eat in kitchen, fenced in back yard, storage building and carport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kphtM_0dgPSWtB00

139 Claylick Creek Road, Marion, 42064

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW WOW WOW , Country living at its best all setting on 12 acres, Look at the features on this property, 2010 custom built home features 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 3400 square feet of living space with 10 foot ceilings, open concept with kitchen and living room combination with stainless steel appliances, Master bedroom and bath on the main floor with large walk-in closets and custom walk in shower, Large screened in porch over looking miles of rolling hills, The upper level features a large living area with kitchen and full bath (Man Cave), 40 X 60 heated and cooled attached garage with half bath, also with a 12 foot door to allow those larger item to be stored. The 12 acres are fenced on 3 sides and would be a perfect place for horses

