On the hunt for a home in Big Rapids? These houses are on the market

(Big Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

6939 170Th Avenue, Stanwood, 49346 5 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1998

POTENTIAL POTENTIAL POTENTIAL! HURRY ON THIS ONE! Huge home on 5 acres with 2 fireplaces, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full baths. Nice country location just a little jog south of Stanwood. Needs some cosmetic work, but with those items completed, the potential of this property is endless. Wrap around deck with sliders off the dining room and master bedroom, private master bath, huge walk in closet, and main floor laundry. Concrete driveway and 25x55 concrete slab were new 2019 and ready for a pole barn. Buyer to verify any and all information. Buyer to pay for all inspections including a well and septic if buyer so desires. Home being sold as is. Immediate possession.

11580 Cheyenne Wells Trail, Canadian Lakes, 49346 3 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Opportunity awaits in this ranch home situated in Canadian Lakes, MI Enjoy all the amenities offered in this beautiful community. This home sits on over 1 acre of land in one of the most beautiful settings. The home needs love and this would be a great buy. This home has a nice open floor plan with a master suite on the main floor. Two additional bedrooms and two baths on the lower level with a walk-out to this great property. Two fireplaces - one in the family room and one in the lower level recreation room. Laundry is shared with the mechanical room on the lower level. Detached one-car garage. Beautiful deck. Canadian Lakes is a private community of homes, lakes, golf courses and more. Enjoy life with plenty to do in a wonderful community.

12140 Halifax Drive, Canadian Lakes, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home would make a great cottage or year round residence. Located in the Northern woods of Canadian Lakes and within walking distance to the castle, sledding hill, Highlands golf course and hundreds of acres of state land for you to explore. This home features an open concept floor plan. The living room features a pellet stove and large picture windows. The unfinished basement is ready and waiting for you to complete to your needs and vision. Enjoy time relaxing on either of the decks or down on the patio with built in fire pit. The home has a new water heater and kitchen appliances. This home has tons of potential at this price. Call today for showing.

16970 Garfield Road, Big Rapids, 49307 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This cute and cozy ranch style home is waiting for a new owner's personal touches! The vintage 1958 interior is like stepping back in time. The home features 1200sqft and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and sits on almost 2 acres! It is located close to Big Rapids, convenient to Ferris State University, shopping, dining, and more!

