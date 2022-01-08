Take a look at these homes on the Brookhaven market now

(Brookhaven, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brookhaven. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1530 North Center, Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Spacious brick ranch built in 1997 presents 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with 2,014 square feet. Double garage enters from the rear where you find a large patio and huge backyard for the children to play and even space for a little gardening if that suits your fancy. The full bath at the back door comes in handy for guests and proves quite functional for the handyman work station is also nearby. Features include a cathedral style great room with gas log fireplace and opens to the kitchen with gas range in an island accompanied by informal bar seating. Lots of raised panel wood cabinets for goods and appliances and the refrigerator remains. Foyer invites them to come on in but family great room affirms cozy arrangement for them to stay a while. You do not want to miss out on this one.

For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

417 Eitel Place, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Three bed, two bath, brick home located in a charming cul-de-sac convenient to all that Brookhaven offers. This would be an ideal starter home and as an added bonus it joins the local elementary, Mamie Martin. As you pull up the asphalt drive into the two car carport you will enter the home via the laundry room making it ideal to drop soiled shoes or clothes as soon as your home. Laundry is located just off the kitchen that features a large attached dining area. Immediately off the kitchen is a spacious living room leading with a large window view for plenty of natural light. You will fall in love with the large fenced in backyard and the rear porch running the length of the home. Ample storage available at this location with two sheds, partially floored attic space, and a storage room under the carport. Make your appointment to view today.

For open house information, contact Blake Sasser, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

1535 Holly Trail Se, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice home. 9' ceilings, wood floors, wide crown molding. Great location. This home is going to make some family a great place to raise children. Lots of room awaits. Numerous fruit trees are located on the property.

For open house information, contact Jeff King, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802

997 Brookway Blvd. Ext. Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 5 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Apartment | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This five bedroom, three bath wheelchair accessible home is located outside Brookhaven city limits and provides quick access to I-55. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and all appliances remain with the property. Off of the kitchen, is a beautiful breakfast area and formal dining room, that could be a play area, office, etc. The living room is spacious with a fireplace, perfect for gatherings. The first bedroom has a fireplace sliding door to the huge back deck. There is so many closets in this home! The property is outfitted with a wheelchair accessible entrance and shower. There is a studio apartment under the carport, that has a full bathroom as well. The home has also had an excellent face lift with new windows across the front, new gutters, a new septic line, new paint inside and out, and new carpet! The fully fenced backyard provides plenty of privacy and space. There is a brick shed that is excellent for extra storage on top of the plentiful storage inside the home.

For open house information, contact Trinity Webb, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070