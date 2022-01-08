Check out these homes on the Mechanicsville market now

(Mechanicsville, MD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mechanicsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27600 Guy Farm Dr, Mechanicsville, 20659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home! Privacy as the highest level. Your new home sits on a a private 1 acre lot, include off street parking that can fit 6 cars. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a huge ensuite with double vanity. Screened in porch and a deck on the rear of home. Enjoy quiet and relaxing evening by the fire, while the family play in the yard. With a little TLC a this home can shine to perfection.

24665 E Montiego Road, Hollywood, 20636 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Country setting...country living! This home sits atop the lot with a view of a beautiful set of trees. The home is spacious and features three bedrooms and two full baths. Plus, space on the lower level to use as an additional recreation room or office space and customizable to meet your needs.

