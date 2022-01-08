Blythe-curious? These homes are on the market

(Blythe, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Blythe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

473 N 3Rd Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice house, big lot, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

3589 Wells Road, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable Golf Course living. Want to get away and enjoy the beautiful views of the Golf Course? This is your chance to do so without breaking the bank. Enjoy the quietness and stars at night while you are right on the fairway. This two bedroom two bath home still has plenty of room to be comfortable too. Call today before its gone!!!

4251 N Intake Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $3,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

160 ACRE SELF-SUSTAINING HORSE RANCH. This ranch offers a 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath adobe home. The home features large picture windows, arched interior entry ways, large tile flooring and a game room. Out behind the house is a large concrete patio area with beautiful shade trees for relaxing or entertaining. The property is fully fenced and features 3 equestrian barns for a total of 34 stalls. The barns include a breeding area with chutes, office/lab area, 2 tack rooms and wash racks. There are 12 large flood irrigated pastures with shade shelters and automatic waterers. There is approximately 70 acres of planted Alfalfa and 60 acres planted with Bermuda. 80 acres of the farmed area have a completed subdivision with32 - 2+ acre lots ready to sell or continue farming. The ranch comes with water rights and the irrigation ditches are cement. This is a CASH deal, Owner is motivated and willing to entertain reasonable offers! Don't miss out on this property!

