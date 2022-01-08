ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

Blythe-curious? These homes are on the market

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 1 day ago

(Blythe, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Blythe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSmdv_0dgPPveb00

473 N 3Rd Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice house, big lot, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

For open house information, contact IRMA TREJO, REALTY ONE GROUP WEST - CORONA at 951-547-8400

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21228651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoluX_0dgPPveb00

3589 Wells Road, Blythe, 92225

2 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable Golf Course living. Want to get away and enjoy the beautiful views of the Golf Course? This is your chance to do so without breaking the bank. Enjoy the quietness and stars at night while you are right on the fairway. This two bedroom two bath home still has plenty of room to be comfortable too. Call today before its gone!!!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2022 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtIZG_0dgPPveb00

4251 N Intake Boulevard, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $3,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

160 ACRE SELF-SUSTAINING HORSE RANCH. This ranch offers a 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath adobe home. The home features large picture windows, arched interior entry ways, large tile flooring and a game room. Out behind the house is a large concrete patio area with beautiful shade trees for relaxing or entertaining. The property is fully fenced and features 3 equestrian barns for a total of 34 stalls. The barns include a breeding area with chutes, office/lab area, 2 tack rooms and wash racks. There are 12 large flood irrigated pastures with shade shelters and automatic waterers. There is approximately 70 acres of planted Alfalfa and 60 acres planted with Bermuda. 80 acres of the farmed area have a completed subdivision with32 - 2+ acre lots ready to sell or continue farming. The ranch comes with water rights and the irrigation ditches are cement. This is a CASH deal, Owner is motivated and willing to entertain reasonable offers! Don't miss out on this property!

For open house information, contact Donna De Genaro, BHHS CA Properties at 951-303-0307

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21246911)

See more property details

Comments / 0

