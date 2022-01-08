On the hunt for a home in Crescent City? These houses are on the market

(Crescent City, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crescent City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1740 Bethesda, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,209 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This warm delightful 3B/2.5B family home could be yours!Master B w/double sink& walk in closet! Energy efficient heat pump w/ pellet stove in family RM.Vaulted ceilings!Formal dining, breakfast nook & handy sandwich bar.Double paned vinyl windows.Sliding glass door opens to tranquil backyard setting for BBQ's or a glass of wine.Completely fenced w/side gate for RV, boat or fun family toys.Resided with Hardiplank.Tucked into cul-de-sac in Washington Park.Close to schools,beach and shopping!Furiture neg

161 Hiouchi, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for desireable Hiouchi location & abundant recreational opportunities? You may have just found "home"! Spacious floorpan with kitchen, family room & living room plus, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath downstairs. Master ensuite upstairs with terrace overlooking the landscaped back yard. Tile and cedar details throughout make this home a charmer. You will fall in love! Community water, septic & well for irrigation. Recently installed solar!

4405 Big Flat, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Off grid paradise! Family compound on 11.5 acres on Jones Creek, Big Flat. Modern solar 60 amp service, 1100 gal H2O tank, 1000sqft main house 1 bed /full bath, propane appliances, vaulted ceiling w/ skylights, vinyl windows, wood stove, new on demand hot water; 2nd bedroom is a comfortable cabin on a slab & 3rd is a cozy cabin, all with gas heat. Additional 1/2 bath building, storage building, covered & open patios /decking, lawn, landscaped, sprinklers, trees, serenity and on the Creek! Security gates

300 Vipond Court, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome home! Very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with extra living space in the sun room. Fully fenced backyard which includes a 32'x36' shop, plenty of room for toys. Stay cozy in the winter months curled up next to the wood stove. The home boasts lots of extra room for storage, and a brand-new dishwasher installed in July 2021. And Many fruit trees! Relax and unwind at the end of the day in the hot tub. Call your agent today to book an appointment to view .

