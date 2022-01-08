On the hunt for a home in Immokalee? These houses are on the market

(Immokalee, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Immokalee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

670 27Th St Sw, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1990

BEAUTIFUL ONE OF A KIND CLOSE IN 5 ACRE PROPERTY CLOSE IN. CAN BE SUBDIVIDED INTO ANOTHER 2.25 ACRE PARCEL WITH HOUSE ON PROPERTY. IF HOUSE IS REMOVED IT CAN BE DIVIDED INTO TWO 2.50 ACRE PARCEL. HORSES ALLOWED, IRRIGATION FOR VINEYARDS IN PLACE. FRUIT TREES AND PALM TREES ON THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY. GREAT POTENTIAL FOR BUILDER OR INVESTOR. SERIOUS CASH BUYERS.

832 Franklin Ct, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL NEW home in the Arrowhead Reserve Community! The desirable 1246 Plan boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry overlooking an open concept dining area and living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the main floor. The private owner’s suite features an attached bath and walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage and front porch.

630 1St St Sw, Naples, 34117 2 Beds 2 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Enjoy the peace of living in Golden Gate Estates while also being close to the city. This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2.76 acres and plenty space for a pool in the backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to live the privacy of the estates.

1137 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "CASA FELIZ " OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

