Dyersburg, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Dyersburg now

Dyersburg Digest
 1 day ago

(Dyersburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dyersburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pX3Dx_0dgPObvQ00

635-639 Tucker, Dyersburg, 38024

1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great property for an investor! Two homes on the same property. Each home is currently renting for $350 a month. Both homes are 1 bedroom, 1 bath and have leases set until Spring of next year.

For open house information, contact Sheila Darnell, NextHome 383 Real Estate at 731-435-1431




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQGlk_0dgPObvQ00

110 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024

5 Beds 4 Baths | $358,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Call Hunter Newbill 731-445-9998.

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Telne_0dgPObvQ00

303 Gordon Street, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 1913

COMPLETELY REMODELED!! This home looks like it comes out of Southern Living with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Master on main floor, huge Living Room, Formal Dining Room, built in hutch, 3 bedrooms upstairs plus sitting room, one full bathroom with claw foot tub, all bedrooms have spacious walk-in-closets, beautiful hardwood floors, attached carport, covered front porch to sit coffee on & plenty of parking. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley at 731-676-7284 for more info or showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlA3i_0dgPObvQ00

1801 Wheeler St, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 1 Bath | $5,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great investment property! Please visit www.fisherrealtyandauction.hibid.com for more information. 10/13/2021 - 11/10/2021 Online Auction Ends November 10, 2021 7PM CST 1801 Wheeler St, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Online Only Real Estate Auction This home is vacant and needs some minor repairs this home is being sold with a vacant lot, 612 Pillow Ave which is located at the rear of subject property. Parcel 89P 21.01

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090







