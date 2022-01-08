On the hunt for a home in Huntsville? These houses are on the market

(Huntsville, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huntsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

389 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $291,690 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bella - featuring four bedrooms, two full baths, a powder bath, and a versatile flex room, this floor plan has maintained its status as a favorite for years! The main living area is open and spacious, including the kitchen with an eat-in dining area and large kitchen island overlooking a dramatic great room. The Study room not only offers a host of possibilities but extra space. The isolated Main Suite an en-suite glamour bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Covered front porch and a covered back porch help to make this plan everything you could need or want!

395 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $277,640 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming plan includes a spacious kitchen that flows perfectly into the dining area where there is access to a covered rear porch. Plenty of natural light in a comfortable living area. The main suite features a walk-in closet and double vanities not usually seen in a house of this modest size.

207 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $534,402 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia plan provides a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. This plan was designed as a porch-lover's paradise, with two porches that are easily accessible from the kitchen and great room. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath design offers space for the whole family to enjoy. The serene sitting area in the master bedroom allows a quiet escape from the stresses of everyday life. The second floor features room for all your guests. With 3 bedrooms and a bonus room, the Magnolia provides ample space for the whole family. The open kitchen concept allows for constant communication from the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The Magnolia features spaces the whole family will love!

328 Kendall Downs Boulevard, Toney, 35773 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in None

With modern touches like an open-concept, homeowner-centric layout, The Montgomery is one-level living at its finest. The kitchen showcases a huge island, corner pantry and stainless-steel appliances. The plans open family room is perfect for entertaining guests, and the covered porch is easily accessible. Discover the plan's impressive Master Suite, complete with bright, inviting windows and a huge walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Montgomerys flexible floor plan, featuring an optional bonus room, a covered porch and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

