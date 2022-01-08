ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

On the hunt for a home in Huntsville? These houses are on the market

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 1 day ago

(Huntsville, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huntsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OybD_0dgPOOe500

389 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $291,690 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bella - featuring four bedrooms, two full baths, a powder bath, and a versatile flex room, this floor plan has maintained its status as a favorite for years! The main living area is open and spacious, including the kitchen with an eat-in dining area and large kitchen island overlooking a dramatic great room. The Study room not only offers a host of possibilities but extra space. The isolated Main Suite an en-suite glamour bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Covered front porch and a covered back porch help to make this plan everything you could need or want!

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDB75_0dgPOOe500

395 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

3 Beds 2 Baths | $277,640 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming plan includes a spacious kitchen that flows perfectly into the dining area where there is access to a covered rear porch. Plenty of natural light in a comfortable living area. The main suite features a walk-in closet and double vanities not usually seen in a house of this modest size.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIwsl_0dgPOOe500

207 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757

4 Beds 4 Baths | $534,402 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia plan provides a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. This plan was designed as a porch-lover's paradise, with two porches that are easily accessible from the kitchen and great room. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath design offers space for the whole family to enjoy. The serene sitting area in the master bedroom allows a quiet escape from the stresses of everyday life. The second floor features room for all your guests. With 3 bedrooms and a bonus room, the Magnolia provides ample space for the whole family. The open kitchen concept allows for constant communication from the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The Magnolia features spaces the whole family will love!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2022 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-7186-156-7186-87908-122300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f2qV_0dgPOOe500

328 Kendall Downs Boulevard, Toney, 35773

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in None

With modern touches like an open-concept, homeowner-centric layout, The Montgomery is one-level living at its finest. The kitchen showcases a huge island, corner pantry and stainless-steel appliances. The plans open family room is perfect for entertaining guests, and the covered porch is easily accessible. Discover the plan's impressive Master Suite, complete with bright, inviting windows and a huge walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Montgomerys flexible floor plan, featuring an optional bonus room, a covered porch and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Kendall Downs Davidson Homes

Copyright © 2022 Davidson Homes, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DVHBN-KendallDowns-163163907)

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
295
Followers
607
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

