Laredo, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Laredo

Laredo Today
 1 day ago

(Laredo, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Laredo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1614 San Francisco Ave, Laredo, 78040

5 Beds 5 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1985

1614 San Francisco has come to the market! This classic 5/3 has space, space, and more space. Large lot not found anymore and extremely close to schools, shopping and major thoroughfares. Inground pool and spacious palapa with 2 more full baths/changing rooms. Unfinished apartment on the second floor with separate access from main home. Efficiency apartment with separate access from main home. Too much to list here, you just have to see it for yourself. Schedule your showing today!

303 John Irving Dr., Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy living in this spacious home at Boardwalk with open concept kitchen to breakfast area, living room and dining room. Great location near schools, restaurants & shops.

3513 Santa Maria Ave, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 2 Baths | $213,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Property is being sold with 3515 Santa Maria. Lot is approximately 2,875 Sq. Ft. GEO ID # 219-00905-051 LEGAL DESCRIPTION S 1/2 OF LOT 5 BLK 905 WD. Both properties must convey at the sales price agreed on.

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

