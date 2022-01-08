Check out these homes on the Spokane market now

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1411 E Queen, Spokane, 99207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Northside bungalow ready for you to move right in - updates include fresh paint, a new roof, and the sewer line will be replaced this month! Don't miss your chance to see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with roof and paint just completed in October (transferrable warranty!), gas forced air heat installed in 2018, vinyl windows, covered deck, and central AC. Downstairs there is an unfinished basement that can be used for storage or you can build it out to maximize the square footage. The location offers a quick commute to Downtown, SCC, Gonzaga, the hospitals, and plenty of retail and restaurants. You'll love the quiet street and spacious lot with plenty of room to create the backyard of your dreams or add a shop or garage. All appliances, including the washer and dryer come with the home so all you need to do is move right in! Call your agent for a tour today!

5124 N Scenic, Spokane, 99212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $616,000 | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Paras Camille Plan featuring 3 BR/2 BTH and a den. 2027 Sq Ft. Ammenities include laminated hardwood floors, ss appliances, mudset shower in primary bath and a 3 can tandom garage.

2417 W Bennett, Spokane, 99201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $680,000 | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Three exquisite custom Italianate row homes, completely unique to Spokane and situated in beautiful Peaceful Valley. Imagine yourself in one of these exclusive homes, just one mile to downtown, directly across from Kendall Yards with views of the spectacular Spokane River! With the Sandifur Memorial Pedestrian Bridge just a few hundred feet away, one has quick access to all the amazing amenities of Kendall Yards and close proximity to the eateries of the historic Brownes Addition, scenic river trails, The Spokane Club and endless natural beauty. Available floor plans range from 2280-3300 sq. ft. of living space, with 3-5 bedrooms and optional roof top deck with views of the Spokane River! Artistic custom accents and energy-efficient features. Various garage and elevator options. Experience the urban, yet natural beauty of the great Inland Northwest on the 37-mile long Centennial Trail, which is located just out your front door! Call today for more details!

6712 S Tomaker, Spokane, 99223 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Excellent Home In The Pines Off Of Hatch Rd. New Carpet Installed Last Week. Daylight Ranch Style With Sunken Living Room And Full Basement. The First Level Offers The Primary Bedroom, Laundry, Kitchen, Primary Bath And 1/2 Bath, Formal Dining And Family Rm.. Sunken Living Room With Gas Fireplace And Deck Leading To The Back Yard. Kitchen With Granite Counters, Hardwood Flooring, Gas Range And Pantry. The Primary Bedroom Suite Has Granite Counter, Double Vanity, Double Closets, Separate Tub And Shower And A Private Deck. The Pines Offers Swimming Pool (Visible From The House) And A Tennis Court. The Daylight Basement Has A Second Family Room, 2 Bedrooms And A Bonus (Bedroom) Without A Closet. Close To All Amenities Yet A Peaceful Country Feel.

