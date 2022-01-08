ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Check out these homes on the Spokane market now

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 1 day ago

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwmDA_0dgPNZ4d00

1411 E Queen, Spokane, 99207

2 Beds 1 Bath | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Northside bungalow ready for you to move right in - updates include fresh paint, a new roof, and the sewer line will be replaced this month! Don't miss your chance to see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with roof and paint just completed in October (transferrable warranty!), gas forced air heat installed in 2018, vinyl windows, covered deck, and central AC. Downstairs there is an unfinished basement that can be used for storage or you can build it out to maximize the square footage. The location offers a quick commute to Downtown, SCC, Gonzaga, the hospitals, and plenty of retail and restaurants. You'll love the quiet street and spacious lot with plenty of room to create the backyard of your dreams or add a shop or garage. All appliances, including the washer and dryer come with the home so all you need to do is move right in! Call your agent for a tour today!

For open house information, contact Bryn Kimberly, HomeRiver Group at 509-465-9052

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202123894)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL9Fk_0dgPNZ4d00

5124 N Scenic, Spokane, 99212

3 Beds 2 Baths | $616,000 | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Paras Camille Plan featuring 3 BR/2 BTH and a den. 2027 Sq Ft. Ammenities include laminated hardwood floors, ss appliances, mudset shower in primary bath and a 3 can tandom garage.

For open house information, contact Fred Jakubek, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson V at 509-921-7400

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125898)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBXuO_0dgPNZ4d00

2417 W Bennett, Spokane, 99201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $680,000 | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Three exquisite custom Italianate row homes, completely unique to Spokane and situated in beautiful Peaceful Valley. Imagine yourself in one of these exclusive homes, just one mile to downtown, directly across from Kendall Yards with views of the spectacular Spokane River! With the Sandifur Memorial Pedestrian Bridge just a few hundred feet away, one has quick access to all the amazing amenities of Kendall Yards and close proximity to the eateries of the historic Brownes Addition, scenic river trails, The Spokane Club and endless natural beauty. Available floor plans range from 2280-3300 sq. ft. of living space, with 3-5 bedrooms and optional roof top deck with views of the Spokane River! Artistic custom accents and energy-efficient features. Various garage and elevator options. Experience the urban, yet natural beauty of the great Inland Northwest on the 37-mile long Centennial Trail, which is located just out your front door! Call today for more details!

For open house information, contact BethAnn Long, RE/MAX Inland Empire at 509-232-0824

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202210088)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418A93_0dgPNZ4d00

6712 S Tomaker, Spokane, 99223

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Excellent Home In The Pines Off Of Hatch Rd. New Carpet Installed Last Week. Daylight Ranch Style With Sunken Living Room And Full Basement. The First Level Offers The Primary Bedroom, Laundry, Kitchen, Primary Bath And 1/2 Bath, Formal Dining And Family Rm.. Sunken Living Room With Gas Fireplace And Deck Leading To The Back Yard. Kitchen With Granite Counters, Hardwood Flooring, Gas Range And Pantry. The Primary Bedroom Suite Has Granite Counter, Double Vanity, Double Closets, Separate Tub And Shower And A Private Deck. The Pines Offers Swimming Pool (Visible From The House) And A Tennis Court. The Daylight Basement Has A Second Family Room, 2 Bedrooms And A Bonus (Bedroom) Without A Closet. Close To All Amenities Yet A Peaceful Country Feel.

For open house information, contact Tom Clark, Kestell Company at 509-838-2002

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125811)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Spokane, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
Spokane, WA
Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane River#Restaurants#Fresh Paint#Housing List#Wa#Ac#Scc#Gonzaga#Homeriver Group#Bth#Tandom#Coldwell Banker Tomlinson#Italianate
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
543
Followers
589
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy