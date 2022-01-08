Top homes for sale in Tulsa

(Tulsa, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tulsa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

10151 Bonney Bridge Road, Owasso, 74055 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,971 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Nestled among the wooded terrain on one of the most desirable lots in the gated community of Clear Brook, this custom home was made for entertaining! Open concept plan features expansive living areas, gourmet kitchen w/ massive island & spacious informal dining room, library w/ fireplace, spa-like master, two private home offices & 3 add’tl beds down. Upstairs game room, custom Irish pub, media, craft room & 5th bedroom. Cul-de-sac w/ gorgeous pool, multiple outdoor lvg areas, 4 car garage/porte cochere.

6317 E 110Th Street, Tulsa, 74137 6 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,778 Square Feet | Built in 2007

One of a kind, truly customized home in Jenks Southeast schools. Expertly landscaped, copper guttering, outdoor basketball court are a few of the exterior features to mention. Once inside, you’ll be blown away by the home gym and gameroom. The enormous kitchen island with a rare and gorgeous granite slab. Schedule a tour today!! You don’t want to miss seeing this stunning south Tulsa home.

6781 E 26Th Place, Tulsa, 74129 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move-in ready 2-bedroom home, with large master with separate closets that can easily be converted back to 3rd bedroom. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Covered porch & Covered Patio. Must see!

1229 W 117Th Street S, Jenks, 74037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 2002

MULTIPLE OFFERS-Offers due 7pm 12/19. Highly sought after Churchill home in Jenks school district. Wood floors in entry, formal dining, kitchen, eat-in dining, and hallway to bedrooms. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, convection oven. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home with split floorplan. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms have 2 closets. Living room with Large backyard with shed. One owner home-well maintained.

