Take a look at these homes on the market in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Omaha will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10808 Winding River Drive, Bellevue, 68123 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Cara Crawford, M: 402-577-0234, cara@caracrawford.co, https://www.betteromaha.com - Updated AND pre-inspected Bellevue home under $300k! This 3 bed/2 bath residence has lots to love. From the completely updated kitchen to full bathroom upgrades and newer roof (2 yrs), you can settle into your new home with total peace of mind. New kitchen upgrades include all new SS appliances, backsplash, countertops, sink, & cabinets. Thoughtfully chosen modern bathroom updates. Living area includes functional open layout and gas fireplace perfect during winter, along with great natural light and access to your expansive fully fenced backyard for summer BBQs. Additional finished basement space is flexible to be an office, playroom, and exercise room. Primary oversized bedroom provides a walk-in closet and en-suite ¾ bathroom with dual sinks. Step outside and enjoy incredible sunset views and a backyard all to yourself thanks to no rear neighbors. Plus, just steps from neighborhood park and only minut

1867 S 116 Street, Omaha, 68144 2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Duplex | 3,505 Square Feet | Built in 1979

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - Fantastic open floor plan that is MOVE-IN READY! With almost 2000 SQFT on the main level, you will love all the natural light that beams into this beautiful home. Sit back and relax on the back patio that opens to a HUGE green space. The master suite is awesome with large walk-in closet, updated bath, and access to the back patio. Another impressive bedroom on the main with access to full bath. The lower level has a MASSIVE rec room, large bonus room and a 3/4 bath. With plenty of storage, this home is ready for your personal touches.

4527 Weir Street, Omaha, 68117 2 Beds 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 856 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Property is being sold "as is".

6186 Walnut Street, Omaha, 68106 3 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Julie Thurston, M: 402-980-5144, julie.thurston@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected and move in ready! This adorable multi-level is just steps away from Aksarben Village and UNO's Aksarben campus. Walk to the movies, farmer's market, nightlife, Baxter arena and more. New roof (2020), newer HVAC (2018), dining room floor new in 2021. Extra room to spread out in the lower level. Large gardening area in the backyard and new patio. AMA

