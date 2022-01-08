ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Take a look at these homes on the market in Omaha

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 1 day ago

(Omaha, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Omaha will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvJ9q_0dgPNFfL00

10808 Winding River Drive, Bellevue, 68123

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Cara Crawford, M: 402-577-0234, cara@caracrawford.co, https://www.betteromaha.com - Updated AND pre-inspected Bellevue home under $300k! This 3 bed/2 bath residence has lots to love. From the completely updated kitchen to full bathroom upgrades and newer roof (2 yrs), you can settle into your new home with total peace of mind. New kitchen upgrades include all new SS appliances, backsplash, countertops, sink, & cabinets. Thoughtfully chosen modern bathroom updates. Living area includes functional open layout and gas fireplace perfect during winter, along with great natural light and access to your expansive fully fenced backyard for summer BBQs. Additional finished basement space is flexible to be an office, playroom, and exercise room. Primary oversized bedroom provides a walk-in closet and en-suite ¾ bathroom with dual sinks. Step outside and enjoy incredible sunset views and a backyard all to yourself thanks to no rear neighbors. Plus, just steps from neighborhood park and only minut

For open house information, contact Cara Crawford, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2022 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22200384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ssgn5_0dgPNFfL00

1867 S 116 Street, Omaha, 68144

2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Duplex | 3,505 Square Feet | Built in 1979

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - Fantastic open floor plan that is MOVE-IN READY! With almost 2000 SQFT on the main level, you will love all the natural light that beams into this beautiful home. Sit back and relax on the back patio that opens to a HUGE green space. The master suite is awesome with large walk-in closet, updated bath, and access to the back patio. Another impressive bedroom on the main with access to full bath. The lower level has a MASSIVE rec room, large bonus room and a 3/4 bath. With plenty of storage, this home is ready for your personal touches.

For open house information, contact TJ Jackson, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2022 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22200406)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48l7u8_0dgPNFfL00

4527 Weir Street, Omaha, 68117

2 Beds 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 856 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Property is being sold "as is".

For open house information, contact Kirstie Thomas, eXp Realty LLC at 866-308-2448

Copyright © 2022 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22124672)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtEpb_0dgPNFfL00

6186 Walnut Street, Omaha, 68106

3 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Julie Thurston, M: 402-980-5144, julie.thurston@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected and move in ready! This adorable multi-level is just steps away from Aksarben Village and UNO's Aksarben campus. Walk to the movies, farmer's market, nightlife, Baxter arena and more. New roof (2020), newer HVAC (2018), dining room floor new in 2021. Extra room to spread out in the lower level. Large gardening area in the backyard and new patio. AMA

For open house information, contact Julie Thurston, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2022 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22129498)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
City
Bellevue, NE
Omaha, NE
Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Gardening#Rec Room#Walk In Closet#Housing List#Ne#Cara Caracrawford Co#Ss
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
359
Followers
582
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy