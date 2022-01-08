Take a look at these homes on the Colorado Springs market now

(Colorado Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colorado Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

231 N Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, 80905 2 Beds 1 Bath | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1894

Come look at this cute west side home on a corner lot. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main level. The upper level is a finished attic that is a great place for an art studio or just to hang out in. Enjoy our great outdoors on the large back deck or the cozy front porch. Many flower gardens in the summer for your viewing pleasure. There are 2 sheds. One shed is new that is equipped with electricity that can be used as a separate office space. This property will be sold "as is." Zoned R2.

7565 Dobbs Drive, Fountain, 80817 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car home is move in ready! The main level features formal living room with large eat in kitchen, wood laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. The lower level family room boasts gas fireplace and walks out to fully landscaped and fenced back yard. There is a closet, 1/2 bath and garage access on the lower level. From the lower level is the unfinished basement and laundry area. Perfect for storage or finish as desired. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and attached updated full bath. The master bedroom also boasts a 2nd closet for additional storage space. There are 2 additional beds upstairs as well as a shared full bath. This home is conveniently located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment. Close to Fort Carson and easy access to I-25 as well as the Powers Corridor.

777 Saturn Drive, Colorado Springs, 80905 1 Bed 1 Bath | $155,000 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Wonderful one bed one bath condo with lots of closet space. Enjoy the outdoors with a large covered patio that can be accessed from the bed room or the dinning room. This unit also has a deeded parking spot located in the enclosed garage. Located in Skyway Plaza the condo is a 55+condominium, with tons of amenities. The building features secure entry, a large game room with a pool table, club room is large enough to host family parties, reunions, or other large gatherings, and laundry facility. Stay active with a work out room, Sauna, and indoor pool (pool is currently being remodeled). Condo is centrally located and close to dining, shopping, parks, downtown, and the interstate.

4561 Whispering Court, Colorado Springs, 80917 6 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,222 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This beautifully landscaped .3 acre home resides on a quiet cul de sac within walking distance to a racket/swim club. Enter your home through double doors to a large tiled foyer. Main level formal living and dining rooms, 10 x 20 foot brick veneer eat-in-kitchen with butler pantry, bedroom, walk out work room, bathroom and spacious walk out Great Room with large brick hearth fireplace. The upper level has Master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk in closet, 3 other spacious bedrooms with built ins, bathroom and the laundry room. The basement sports a spacious office with large adjoining room/closet. The large family room has built ins, full wet bar, large moss rock wood burning fireplace, bedroom, bath, hobby room with built ins. A large covered patio runs the length of the rear of the house. Flagstone walkways and sitting areas meander through the sculpted back yard gardens. The over-sized 3-car heated garage has a large workbench, sink and storage. Extras: 5-district hot water heating, district central A/C system, central vacuum, security system, whole house intercom system, rear yard in-ground trampoline.

