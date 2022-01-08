Take a look at these homes on the market in Orlando

(Orlando, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1725 N Lakewood Ave, Ocoee, 34761 4 Beds 2 Baths | $595,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,123 Square Feet | Built in 1992

*****WELCOME TO PRIVACY AT IT'S FINEST****** NO HOA! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home on nearly 2 acres of agricultural zoned land nestled in the heart of Ocoee. This PRIVATE OASIS is truly a HIDDEN GEM! Over 3,100 square feet of living space offers a 3 way split floor plan with large Florida porch off the front of house over looking the front acreage, creating the ideal space to relax and entertain family and friends. From the moment you enter the front door you are greeted by the open floor plan with a large foyer and oversized formal living room with wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen is centered between the formal living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen features include large granite top island with bar top seating and solid wood cabinets. French doors just off the spacious family room lead to an optional 4th bedroom or office /den. Master bedroom just off the dining room and two additional bedrooms and bath off the formal living room. Above ground hot tub conveys in the garage. Tucked in the back of property is a detached 66x18 Pole Barn, 18x12 Workshop and Gazebo. Upgrades include ***HVAC 2020***, ***HOT WATER HEATER 2020***. Home is equipped with generator that operates partial items in the event of a power outage. Property is partially fenced with private circular driveway and side entry garage plus additional parking in the back side yard. Just minutes away from downtown Ocoee, downtown Winter Garden, Plant Street Market, SR 429, Shopping and Restaurants.

1505 W 37Th Street, Orlando, 32839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms ready to MOVE-IN!! The home is located in the heart of Orlando and is centrally located to everything!! It is situated on a spacious lot, matured landscaping and double driveways!! The home has been freshly painted with updated bathrooms with a bonus room that can be used as an office or converted into another bedroom!! There is also a beautiful, serene sunroom that can be used for reading. The home is close to many shopping centers and easily accessible to major roads. You don't want to miss out on this serenity of this home!! *** COME make this home your next PARADISE!!***

373 Cedarbrook Lane, Altamonte Springs, 32714 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Duplex | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1986

CALLING ANYONE LOOKING FOR AN INVESTMENT PROPERTY - OR PROJECT. This could be a beautiful home again with cosmetic TLC. Check out this excellent location. Home is on a quiet street with a low HOA. Half duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings in the living area; split plan. Large kitchen has closet pantry and eat-in area with skylight. Over-sized garage has large area for laundry. A/C is a few years NEW. Sliding doors open to the large, covered screened porch - both from the Master Bedroom and the Great Room. Cozy fireplace in living room. Yard is fenced for privacy. Home sits high and dry, large tree in back yard could be cut back and then see how large that back yard is! FLOORING WAS REMOVED, so you have a blank slate. Home is so convenient to Altamonte Mall, restaurants, shopping, employers and everything ALTAMONTE. Easy access to I-4, so quick commute to Downtown Orlando or area attractions - or Daytona and the beaches.

512 W Swoope Avenue, Winter Park, 32789 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,008,150 | Townhouse | 2,585 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Construction. To be built. Enjoy luxury living and premium sought after location at Vilasa Homes, the newest construction in Winter Park, FL 32789. February-March 2022 opening for model. Taking presales now. Swoope townhomes to be completed late Summer/Fall 2022. Walk to Park Avenue lifestyle, arts and culture, a mini-version of Manhattan’s Central Park, brick streets, historic neighborhoods, area’s hottest restaurants, shopping and the prestigious Rollins College. Base, modern and transitional finishes for this 2-story townhome personally selected by one of the nation’s top interior designers. Handpicked design team of Nasrallah Architectural Group, Ted Maines Interiors and Jordan Builders. Alys Beach inspired incorporating wood accents, architectural stairway, wrought iron and two- story block construction all steps away from downtown Winter Park. Energy saving features such as Pella double pane windows and extra insulation. Homes will be prewired for surround sound, cameras, alarms system, etc. Beautifully appointed- all wood flooring from Daltile / Mohawk throughout, recessed lights, level four wall finishes, 13 foot ceilings on the main floor and 10 foot ceilings upstairs. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is complete with high-end flat panel cabinetry, Quartz countertops, island, Thermador appliances, wine fridge and butler’s area all overlooking landscaping and greenery. In presale you can upgrade to Wolf gas cooktop, Subzero appliances. Elevator, quartz backsplash, tall kitchen upper cabinets and staircase lighting are all other upgrade options. Spacious master retreat on second floor with loft area perfect for office, Peloton or game room all wired with internet and electrical. Rest in your opulent tub and oversized walk in shower, Quartz countertops, designer tile, Koehler fixtures/ bathroom accessories and custom lighting treatments. Two more stately suites that can be used for exercise, office or bedrooms. Generous closet and storage spaces. Buyer has another option to upgrade closets to wood shelving. 2-car garages featuring insulated steel garage doors. The Swoope townhomes each have an enlarged backyard measuring approx 45ft x 20ft, including 18ft x 8ft covered patio slab which extends from the sliding doors. The patio slab may include a gas hookup for grill during pre-sale. Each unit will include privacy fencing. Convenient and minutes from Hillstones, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants and shopping. Top rated-9 hole Winter Park Golf Course, Casa Feliz, Morse Museum, water sports, Rollins and churches are all a short stroll away. Entry price and subject to change. Taking contracts prior to finished construction.

