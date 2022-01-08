ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Denver

 1 day ago

(Denver, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denver will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsI2s_0dgPMCyx00

2156 Federal Blvd, Denver, 80211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Back on market at no fault of Seller, Buyer's loan fell through at last minute. This home is priced to sell, with room to make it your own and to acquire some rare sweat equity! Historic home with lots of charming features. Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to everything, at affordable price! Tried and True - but not old! This home has lots of upgrades. Boasting New Windows, New Paint, Luxury Vinyl Planking Throughout, Updated Cabinets and Bathrooms. Main Bedroom on the main and another bedroom that could also be used an office or bedroom with on-suite bath. Laundry on the main level could work to age in place. If entertaining is your thing, you've come to the right place. This large corner lot with easy maintenance yard has plenty of off street parking, and a rare oversized two car detached garage! Roof is in good shape and the rest of the home has been pre-inspected for your peace of mind!

Copyright © 2022 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-952889)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9xAi_0dgPMCyx00

8019 Wolff Street, Westminster, 80031

2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautifully 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome! Clean & Move-In Ready. Open Floor Plan with new flooring throughout main level and upstairs.Walk through the sliding glass door and Enjoy relaxing on your own private patio that is fully fenced. This home has fresh paint, new doors and door hardware and new floors throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas slide in range. Refrigerator, washer and Dryer are also included. Great location, near shopping, dining, banking and several parks. Easy highway access for a quick commute. This home is priced right and won't last long.

Copyright © 2022 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-7027081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei8fc_0dgPMCyx00

10370 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229

3 Beds 4 Baths | $572,546 | Townhouse | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in None

A three-story townhome with an optional elevator, thoughtfully designed living spaces and a kitchen that greets guests from the covered porch, need we say more?

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2102112)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXlqO_0dgPMCyx00

4990 N Hooker Street, Denver, 80221

2 Beds 1 Bath | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Brand new remodel inside that include: New Refrigerator, New Stove , New Dishwasher, New Microwave, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Flooring throughout the house, New Doors and Paint. Close to Regis University and Bus Stops. It has a detach garage on the back of the house. New fence. Come and take a look at his one it will go fast.

Copyright © 2022 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-3184040)

Comments / 0

 

Denver, CO
