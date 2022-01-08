Top homes for sale in Los Angeles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI3NG_0dgPLtSd00

7845 Farm Street, Downey, 90241

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,280,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,511 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Rare opportunity to purchase this legacy Orange Estates residence. First time on the market since 1975 and situated on an amazing 20,000+ sqft lot measuring 200’ x 100’. This 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, single level home offers graceful living with very large rooms throughout, formal entry and dining room, expansive living room with fireplace and overlooking sparkling pool, step down family room with second fireplace and parking for multiple vehicles. Along the great sized 8' deep pool, there is a large grassy area. Don’t miss considering this one of a kind property!

For open house information, contact Dale Jervis, Century 21 Jervis & Associates at 562-862-2226

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-DW22002973)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrh0s_0dgPLtSd00

19109 Radlett Avenue, Carson, 90746

4 Beds 2 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to 19109 Radlett - This completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home is located in a quiet section in the city of Carson. Enter through the front door to the spacious living room which features a stylish fireplace and new laminate flooring. Make your way through the dining room to the completely redone kitchen with new white shaker cabinets, durable quartz countertops, tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. A HUGE sliding glass door to the backyard gives the space an indoor/outdoor feel, perfect for entertaining! Back through the hallway you have a spacious bedroom, perfect as a guest bedroom or office and a bathroom, remodeled with stylish design. Upstairs you’ll see another beautifully redone bathroom and 3 large bedrooms, including the main bedroom with an enormous walk in closet. Other upgrades include - a new electrical panel, all new light fixtures, recessed lighting in the kitchen/living/dining areas, new interior doors and knobs, new carpet upstairs. You don’t want to miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Eric Kredatus, Corcoran Global Living at 310-546-3468

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SB21258957)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghc8g_0dgPLtSd00

11309 Benfield Avenue, Norwalk, 90650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Location and Quality!  You get both with this beautiful rebuilt home in Norwalk!  The original home was taken down and this home was constructed in 2003 with care and foresight.  You are greeted with an open floor plan for the kitcken and living room.  Oak stained real wood cabinets, hardwood floors, and granite countertops will make it a joy to cook and gather with family and friends in this kitchen.  The carpeted living room is wide and open with a gorgeouse fireplace in the corner.  Think of the large friends and family gatherings that can happen in this huge but cozy living room.  All of the bedrooms are larger than a tradtional bedroom but the primary bedroom is even more spacious.  The second fireplace in the primary bedroom creates an instant warmth and retreat.  The primary bathroom has dual sinks, wood cabinetry, and a floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower!  No need to wait, there are separate shower heads on opposite sides of the shower.  Of course there is cental air conditioning and copper plumbing.  Dedicated office room has built in wood cabinetry.  The 2 car garage is oversized with ample storage.  Quick access to the 5, 605, and 105 freeways.  Nearby schools include Santa Fe High School, Studebaker Elementary School and Lakeside Middle School.

For open house information, contact Peter James Bresenden, Century 21 Cornerstone at 562-698-0348

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21246650)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYV70_0dgPLtSd00

6400 Primrose Ave, Los Angeles, 90068

2 Beds 2 Baths | $779,000 | Condominium | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Style, Comfort, Price, Location - the best unit in Hollywood Hills. Tastefully remodeled Mid-Century gem, move-in ready, immaculate condition, in the heart of a Hollywood Dell. Very private and spacious. This place has seen some great upgrades, while keeping some of the original features and charm. The building is a true oasis in the heart of the city where you get the best of both worlds. A walker's paradise: take quiet hikes in the neighborhood, stroll to Hollywood Bowl, minutes away from Franklin Village, Hollywood/Vine station, cafes, bars, Trader Joes and so much more. The unit features a beautifully remodeled large kitchen with quartz counters and LG appliances, hardwood floors throughout, spacious and private patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee or dinner with friends. There is direct access from the street, as well as from the courtyard. The second room has been used as an office and can be easily reconverted to better suit your lifestyle. The low HOA includes internet and cable. The residents enjoy gardening and growing vegetables and flowers in the designated community garden. The unit also provides storage space by the parking spot. This one won't last!

For open house information, contact Wilhelm Ordan, Nationwide Real Estate Execs at 714-947-1650

Copyright © 2022 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-784546)

See more property details

