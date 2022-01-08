ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

On the hunt for a home in Chicago? These houses are on the market

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 1 day ago

(Chicago, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chicago than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjSMe_0dgPLqoS00

2308 West North Avenue, Chicago, 60647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Check out this gorgeous top-floor 3 bed 2 bath home in a prime Bucktown location and just down the street from the 606. This home has a great open floor plan with a custom kitchen offering white cabinetry, natural stone counters and stainless appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, terrace and bath suite with dual vanity, separate tub and walk-in shower. There is a really large entertaining area with ample dining and entertaining space that leads to private a front terrace. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home as well as extra storage and attached heated garage. This is an intimate building that has been very well maintained, including a new roof and masonry upkeep. Such a great offering in a perfect location.

For open house information, contact Jamie Connor, Jameson Sotheby's Intl Realty at 312-751-0300

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11238312)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj7Qr_0dgPLqoS00

2631 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, 60614

2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TOP OF THE LINE LINCOLN PARK NEW CONSTRUCTION TWO BED TWO BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS XL KITCHEN ISLAND AND QUARTZ COUNTERS, SUBZERO, WOLF, BOSCH APPLIANCE PACKAGE ALL OVER LOOK THE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALL OF WINDOWS THAT OPEN TO A MASSIVE FRONT PATIO LOOKING ONTO A TREE LINED STREET. INTERIOR STAIRCASE LEADS TO ROOFTOP DECK WITH VIEWS OF WRIGLEY AND CITY. PRIMARY BEDROOM WILL EASILY FIT KING SIZED BED AND FURNITURE, HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIMARY BATH BOASTS DOUBLE VANITY, HEATED FLOORS, MULTI SPRAY STEAM SHOWER . SECONDARY BEDROOM IS ALSO AN ESUITE, WITH A JACK AND JILL DOOR THAT LEADS SECOND BATH TO COMMON HALL AND BEDROOM. YOU WILL NOT OVERLOOK THE CUSTOM DETAILS THAT WENT IN TO THIS UNIT INCLUDING 5.5" OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 5.25" CUSTOM CROWN MOLDINGS AND BASE BOARDS, 3.5' FULL WOOD RETURN ENCASED WINDOWS. FULL SOUNDPROOFING WENT INTO THIS BUILD INCLUDING CONCRETE BETWEEN UNITS, OPEN AND CLOSED CELL INSULATION, PREWIRED FOR ZONED SURROUND SOUND. ONE GARAGE SPOT INCLUDED. PICS OF PREVIOUS PROJECT. ESTIMATED MARCH 1 DELIVERY.

For open house information, contact Kevin Bigoness, Dream Town Realty at 312-265-8000

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11253482)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ekqg8_0dgPLqoS00

3946 West Lexington Avenue, Chicago, 60624

4 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT INVESTMENT FOR THE SAVYY INVESTOR. NOTHING TO DO BUT COLLECT RENT, TENANTS HAS A 2 YEARS LEASE EXPIRING IN 2023. BEING SOLD IN "AS-IS" CONDITION/ NO SURVEY NOR DISCLOSURE/ PROOF OF FUNDING MUST ACCOMPANY ALL OFFERS/ EARNEST MONEY MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS/ BROKER OWNED

For open house information, contact Douglas Espinal, American International Realty at 773-509-9493

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11095288)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSIBL_0dgPLqoS00

5154 West Addison Street, Chicago, 60641

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Condominium | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely first level unit with 2 bedrooms. Plenty of space and sunshine in this unit, spacious living room/dinning room, nice eat-in kitchen with space for a table and generous size bedrooms. Unit has extra storage, laundry and bike room in basement plus one assigned parking space right outside the back door. Excellent location! convenience store in one corner, gas station in another corner and bus stop right outside! Close to everything! Just move in and enjoy.

For open house information, contact Gerardo Amaro, Chicagoland Brokers Inc. at 773-745-1000

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-10983491)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Home#Open House#Rent#Jack And Jill#Housing List#Intl Realty#Wolf#Floors
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
275
Followers
600
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy