On the hunt for a home in Chicago? These houses are on the market

2308 West North Avenue, Chicago, 60647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Check out this gorgeous top-floor 3 bed 2 bath home in a prime Bucktown location and just down the street from the 606. This home has a great open floor plan with a custom kitchen offering white cabinetry, natural stone counters and stainless appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, terrace and bath suite with dual vanity, separate tub and walk-in shower. There is a really large entertaining area with ample dining and entertaining space that leads to private a front terrace. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home as well as extra storage and attached heated garage. This is an intimate building that has been very well maintained, including a new roof and masonry upkeep. Such a great offering in a perfect location.

2631 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, 60614 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TOP OF THE LINE LINCOLN PARK NEW CONSTRUCTION TWO BED TWO BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS XL KITCHEN ISLAND AND QUARTZ COUNTERS, SUBZERO, WOLF, BOSCH APPLIANCE PACKAGE ALL OVER LOOK THE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALL OF WINDOWS THAT OPEN TO A MASSIVE FRONT PATIO LOOKING ONTO A TREE LINED STREET. INTERIOR STAIRCASE LEADS TO ROOFTOP DECK WITH VIEWS OF WRIGLEY AND CITY. PRIMARY BEDROOM WILL EASILY FIT KING SIZED BED AND FURNITURE, HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIMARY BATH BOASTS DOUBLE VANITY, HEATED FLOORS, MULTI SPRAY STEAM SHOWER . SECONDARY BEDROOM IS ALSO AN ESUITE, WITH A JACK AND JILL DOOR THAT LEADS SECOND BATH TO COMMON HALL AND BEDROOM. YOU WILL NOT OVERLOOK THE CUSTOM DETAILS THAT WENT IN TO THIS UNIT INCLUDING 5.5" OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 5.25" CUSTOM CROWN MOLDINGS AND BASE BOARDS, 3.5' FULL WOOD RETURN ENCASED WINDOWS. FULL SOUNDPROOFING WENT INTO THIS BUILD INCLUDING CONCRETE BETWEEN UNITS, OPEN AND CLOSED CELL INSULATION, PREWIRED FOR ZONED SURROUND SOUND. ONE GARAGE SPOT INCLUDED. PICS OF PREVIOUS PROJECT. ESTIMATED MARCH 1 DELIVERY.

3946 West Lexington Avenue, Chicago, 60624 4 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT INVESTMENT FOR THE SAVYY INVESTOR. NOTHING TO DO BUT COLLECT RENT, TENANTS HAS A 2 YEARS LEASE EXPIRING IN 2023. BEING SOLD IN "AS-IS" CONDITION/ NO SURVEY NOR DISCLOSURE/ PROOF OF FUNDING MUST ACCOMPANY ALL OFFERS/ EARNEST MONEY MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS/ BROKER OWNED

5154 West Addison Street, Chicago, 60641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Condominium | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely first level unit with 2 bedrooms. Plenty of space and sunshine in this unit, spacious living room/dinning room, nice eat-in kitchen with space for a table and generous size bedrooms. Unit has extra storage, laundry and bike room in basement plus one assigned parking space right outside the back door. Excellent location! convenience store in one corner, gas station in another corner and bus stop right outside! Close to everything! Just move in and enjoy.

