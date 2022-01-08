Top homes for sale in Houston

(Houston, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2822 Bethnal Garden Way, Houston, 77047 4 Beds 2 Baths | $304,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chicago plan is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage with extra storage space. The front porch makes the first impression as you enter the home that opens to an island kitchen with open dining area and family room. The primary retreat has a in suite bathroom with a stand up shower and spacious walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Houston South

8438 Rannie Road, Houston, 77080 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath home sits on 2 lots -- both residential and/or business use. Property is mostly fenced. House is well maintained.

For open house information, contact William Tigrett, Tigrett Real Estate at 361-983-2671

2816 Gunnersbury Drive, Houston, 77047 3 Beds 2 Baths | $301,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in None

The Paula plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. A foyer area greets you as you enter from the side entry door. As you walk down the hall to the common area a hall closet is accessible for extra storage. The island kitchen opens to a spacious family room and dining area. The in suite primary bedroom is complete with a stand up shower and walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Houston South

4812 Elysian Street, Houston, 77009 3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This modern 3-story home offers breathtaking night and winter views of downtown. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full and one 1/2 baths, generous living space, a spacious 2nd-floor balcony, and lots of natural light, this home is perfect for either cozy home experiences or entertaining. The Primary Retreat is secluded with a huge bathroom and closet (w/laundry shoot). The Primary Retreat includes a balcony of its own for romantic evenings. Interior features include an open concept gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, wood flooring in common areas, USB outlets, and Nest thermostats. Nestled in the up and coming Northside Village area located near the Medical Center, 43 Acre Hardy Plaza Development, University of Houston Downtown, Minute Maid Park, White Oak Music Hall, and much more, with easy access to 610, I45, 59 and I10.

For open house information, contact Mariah Kelly, NextHome DA Assets at 346-298-1701