Check out these houses for sale in Orofino

Check out these listings from around the Orofino area:

139 113Th St, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,810 Square Feet | Built in 1947

HIDDEN GEM!!! You must see inside of this beautiful one level, 3 bdr suites & 1/2 ba, office and original hardwood floors throughout except baths & heated granite kitchen floors. Master bdr has heated floors also. Plus 770 sq ft cottage with 3/4 ba & kitchenette. 30 x 40 Shop with heat & ac, 1/2 ba & hoist. Public domestic water and private well for irrigation. Newer electric and plumbing. Privacy fence is being installed.

For open house information, contact Cam Bickford, Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate at 208-798-7822

1966 Eureka Ridge Loop Rd, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This is a very nice older trailer that has been added on to. There is a studio apartment under it and a work shop. Numerous out building for storage and all your toys, even RV parking! This is in 2 parcels, the home is on one parcel and the other 2.5 acres is across the street. Room to expand, or build a second home. The balcony off the main bedroom overlooks the pond and has fabulous views! Home has a Lennox electric heater and air conditioning. Close to Dworshak Reservoir and the Clearwater River. Only 4.5 miles out of Orofino ID. Call for appointment to view, Owner occupied.

For open house information, contact Shanda Norton, United Country Steelhead Realty at 208-941-0798

Norton Knob, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1984

19+ acres at the top of the hill. Views to the north, south, and west. The land is in 3 tax parcels and has multiple building sites with views. A prefab home is on the center parcel and is livable and could be remodeled to meet your needs or proved you with a place to stay while building your new home. The property has many trees providing the new owner with peaceful and private enjoyment. The property has one of the better-producing wells and underground water storage.

For open house information, contact Earl Musick, United Country - Musick & Sons at 208-941-0798

5054 Lakeview Road, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1993

5 acres outside of Orofino!! Nearby you'll find several boat ramps to access Dworshak reservoir. There is a 3 bed 2 bath MFH & utility shed. It's fenced for your animals. Timber on the east side of parcel (revenue!!) Dworshak reservoir is about 54 miles long, has a surface area of about 20,000 acres & extends into the Bitterroot Mountains. The reservoir provides substantial recreational and has amazing fishing! The nearby town of Orofino has a hospital, schools & the Clearwater river.

For open house information, contact Nikkoal Kantner, Idaho Country Properties at 208-926-0075