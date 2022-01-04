These houses are for sale in Salmon

(SALMON, ID) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salmon area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

110 Lemhi Street, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This TURN KEY READY home is back on the market due to seller deciding not to relocate. If you missed out on this house before, now is your chance. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been recently updated with new laminate floors in the kitchen, dining, living room, and hallway (completed 2020). The remodeled kitchen features newly painted cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the bright and airy living room featuring a large window that lets in plenty of sunshine. The hallway leads to 3 separate bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Storage isn't an issue as each bedroom has good closet space and the hallway also has 2 storage closets in addition to the entryway coat closet. The spacious laundry room also provides extra storage with built in shelving and easy access to the garage. Other upgrades to the home feature a new propane heater in 2019 that heats the entire home; however, there is electric baseboard heaters in most of the rooms for backup. This home also features a fully fenced yard with mature trees, garden area, and an exterior shed. Don't let this easy to maintain home pass you by, call TODAY to schedule an appointment!

139 Cemetery Lane, Salmon, 83467 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nestled in the shadows of the Beaverhead Mountain Range in picturesque Salmon, Idaho you will find this multi-use property one that you will not want to miss. This property has 60 acres, 42 acres are irrigated farm ground making it an excellent small farm or horse ranch. With spectacular views in every direction it offers privacy in a rural setting yet still within close distance to all the amenities Salmon has to offer. The home on the property was built in 1955 and features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and opportunities to add your own finishing touches. From the spacious deck, you can enjoy the beautiful sunrises or quiet evening BBQs. The breathtaking views from the property give you a sense of all the wonderful opportunities for outdoor recreation at your fingertips. Bordering public ground, you have access to endless exploration, hiking, hunting, camping, horseback riding, and snowmobiling. This property is a must-see for anyone who loves wildlife and the great outdoors. Call us for a tour today.

410 Washington Street, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Looking for some rental income? This clean home sits on a large corner lot and has been a rental until recently. The home is now vacant and ready for you to make it your own. The outside will need painted in any color you choose. There are 3 bedrooms and one bath. The laundry room is off the Large Kitchen. The heating is a Rinnai propane heater in the front of the house and a wood stove in the back of the house. There are plenty of cabinets and shelves for storage, both in the house and in the garage. The extra-large garage has a wood stove for keeping you warm while you are in your workshop. There are established trees on the property and plenty of room for a new garden and lawn, in the spring.

36 Sunflower Road, Salmon, 83467 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2008

THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY HAS AN ACCEPTED OFFER, THE SELLER IS SEEKING BACKUP OFFERS! Dreaming of the perfect getaway cabin or a quiet place to call home? Enjoy, the beautiful sunrise and sunsets from this custom log-sided home with spectacular views in every direction. Enter the home from the inviting sunroom with beautiful wood windows to take in the scenery from every angle. The main level features an open and inviting floor plan with a spacious kitchen, propane stove, and large island perfect for gatherings or extra cooking space. The primary suite has a spacious attached bathroom with a walk-in shower, and access to the private patio area. Upstairs features a generous loft space with additional storage space providing ample room for an additional living room, office, or 3rd bedroom. This home is situated on 2 fenced acres with raised garden beds including drip irrigation, a 10x10 storage shed, and ample parking space. If you are looking for peaceful living, spectacular year-round views, and an abundance of wildlife all within minutes to Salmon, Idaho, call to schedule a private showing today.

