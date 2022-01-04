Check out these houses for sale in Burkesville

(BURKESVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

491 Cherry Tree Ridge Road, Burkesville, 42717 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautifully cared for private home with over 2 acres of well maintained land. Home is beautiful with a partially finished basement set up for a large bathroom and kitchen. Oversized garage perfect for boats and RV, heated with extra space. Call today for a private viewing!

For open house information, contact Gabe Graves, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

280 Weekender Lane, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $440,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Log Home & acreage with water privilege's on Cumberland River Peaceful living on the Cumberland River is what you will experience with this 3 bedroom 2 bath log home! Property consists of 1.81 acres by survey with creek frontage, 500 ft of river front property with steady slope leading to the Cumberland River (perfect for fishing in your back yard) & a level front yard with mature shade trees. This log home boasts vaulted ceilings, hand hue log beams thru out the home, a floor to ceiling stone see thru fire place in the living room & kitchen, walnut hardwood flooring, solid wood doors, partially finished basement with living room, bathroom, laundry room, bedroom with French doors leading out to the pool area. Enjoy entertaining on the covered back porch with vista river views or take a venture to the front porch by the wrap around covered porch. A picnic shelter area is designed leading off the side covered porch which will help entertain any group gathering.

For open house information, contact Sherri McIver, McIver Realty Group at 270-284-1999

250 Timberlake Drive, Burkesville, 42717 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Kentucky Lake View Home & 9.52 acres on Dale Hollow Lake This 6000 sq ft 6 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car (heated & cooled) garage is situated on 9.52+/- acres overlooking the beautiful waters of Dale Hollow Lake. This amazing 2 story level brick, with full finished basement features beautiful hardwood flooring and Travertine tile on the main floor, Tuscany designed cabinets w/granite counter tops and high end appliances a true gourmet kitchen, a walk in pantry, formal dining room, very nice trim work throughout with custom built in the living room with brick fireplace and custom stone columns , master bath with heated floors and steam shower, master bedroom with panoramic lake views, a laundry room with top end appliances and views of Dale Hollow Lake from each room! Custom wooden stairs with basket metal spindles lead to the basement featuring a sitting room with a brick fireplace with custom made brick shelving, entertainment room with bar, hunting room, 3 bedrooms etc.

For open house information, contact Sherri McIver, McIver Realty Group at 270-284-1999

340 North Main St., Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss out on this 1.5 story home with tons of character! Property consist of approximately 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The main floor offers a living/entertainment room with an open sleeping area, eat-in kitchen, full-bath, and utility room. Upstairs offers 2 unfinished bedrooms and a window nook area with shiplap wood wall throughout. Home features beautiful & durable vinyl laminate flooring in main rooms & vinyl flooring in other rooms. All situated on nice lot with road frontage on N. Main St. inside Burkesville's city limits. Also improved by a 26.5'X21.5' outdoor storage shed wired for electricity. Call today to view, you don't want to miss this deal!

For open house information, contact Lori Decker, Taylor Realty at 270-864-4300