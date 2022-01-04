Check out these houses for sale in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) Looking for a house in Morris? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

26038 555Th Avenue, Alberta, 56207 0 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 255 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Check out this unique lake view property. The cabin sits just across the street from Lake Hattie in a small development, and offers a great view. Public lake access is just across the street as well. The cabin is wide open and offers a functional kitchenette, living space, makeshift bedroom, and a 3/4 bathroom. Enjoy the wildlife and the view in the screened in porch or on the front deck. It sits on a double lot, making the possibilities endless!

410 E 9Th Street, Morris, 56267 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Great rambler in Morris. New back deck, fence, and fire pit. Detached 2 stall garage with both heat and A/C and a single car attached garage. Main floor laundry, 36-inch doors in bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower surrounded by handles. Schedule a showing today!

204 Glendale Street, Morris, 56267 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,565 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Move-In READY! Beautifully updated & efficient rambler with attached 2 stall garage. 3 bedrooms on the main level, full finished basement with 4th bedroom, bonus room and family room. Deck with spa and corner lot complete this perfect home. Ready for retired folks or families, shingles, siding, and windows are newer and maintenance free. Dry lower level with rain gutters and all street assessments paid! Don't miss out!

518 E 8Th St, Morris, 56267 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 746 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here is a nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house on the east side of Morris. Great starter home or potential investment property. Home has lots of new flooring and updated main floor bath. Great privacy with a brand new fenced-in backyard for the kids and pets. Property is complete with an over-sized 2 stall garage!

