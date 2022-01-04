ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva, OK

Single-family homes for sale in Alva

 2 days ago

(ALVA, OK) Looking for a house in Alva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Alva area:

1024 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Are you looking for a Move in Ready starter home or investment property? If so you've got to look at this one!The property has seen so many updates, they include: vinyl flooring, carpets, both bathrooms, pex plumbing added, electric panel replaced, fresh paint, covered porch added, shutters, & roof. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,107Â± SqFt. Call today to see this cute home! *Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

1103 4Th St, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1947

1103 4th St: Home For Sale in Alva, OK 2 Bed 1 bath Home 2 Blocks East of NWOSU Campus makes it a great Rental opportunity or starter home! Offers approximately 1740 sq. foot of living space including upstairs attic. (Sq footage according to owner measurements) Huge upstairs finished open attic gives lots of space for additional bedroom space, playroom, home office, and more! Large built in Window AC unit makes cooling the house efficient. Wall furnaces throughout the home. Corner lot & fenced all the way around the house. One car detached garage/shed

For open house information, contact Ashley Macoubrie, Ashley Property Services at 580-732-0465

1009 Mill St, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1935

2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 576 Sqft Remodeled in 2014 Alley Access Storage Shed

For open house information, contact Staci Davey, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

219 Maple, Alva, 73717

4 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This home features 1,423 sq. ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a bonus room that can serve as a 4th bedroom. There is a detached 1 car carport. The owner has recently updated one bedroom and the bathroom flooring and put in a new tile bathtub surround. The living room has a wood pellet burning stove. The kitchen is updated and has an attached dining room. Appliances include washer, dryer, stove and microwave. The utility room is off the kitchen along with the spacious bonus room. This property is low maintenance with minimal mowing and is located 1/2 mile from NWOSU and is also located near businesses and restaurants. This would make a wonderful starter home, or an affordable 4-bedroom family home, or a very nice home for a college student and their roommates. Lots of possibilities with this one!

For open house information, contact Jessica Smith, Dean Goll Real Estate & Auction LLC at 580-327-8217

Alva, OK
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

