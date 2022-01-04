Single-family homes for sale in Alva

(ALVA, OK) Looking for a house in Alva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Alva area:

1024 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Are you looking for a Move in Ready starter home or investment property? If so you've got to look at this one!The property has seen so many updates, they include: vinyl flooring, carpets, both bathrooms, pex plumbing added, electric panel replaced, fresh paint, covered porch added, shutters, & roof. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,107Â± SqFt. Call today to see this cute home! *Owner/Agent

1103 4Th St, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1947

1103 4th St: Home For Sale in Alva, OK 2 Bed 1 bath Home 2 Blocks East of NWOSU Campus makes it a great Rental opportunity or starter home! Offers approximately 1740 sq. foot of living space including upstairs attic. (Sq footage according to owner measurements) Huge upstairs finished open attic gives lots of space for additional bedroom space, playroom, home office, and more! Large built in Window AC unit makes cooling the house efficient. Wall furnaces throughout the home. Corner lot & fenced all the way around the house. One car detached garage/shed

1009 Mill St, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1935

2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 576 Sqft Remodeled in 2014 Alley Access Storage Shed

219 Maple, Alva, 73717 4 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This home features 1,423 sq. ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a bonus room that can serve as a 4th bedroom. There is a detached 1 car carport. The owner has recently updated one bedroom and the bathroom flooring and put in a new tile bathtub surround. The living room has a wood pellet burning stove. The kitchen is updated and has an attached dining room. Appliances include washer, dryer, stove and microwave. The utility room is off the kitchen along with the spacious bonus room. This property is low maintenance with minimal mowing and is located 1/2 mile from NWOSU and is also located near businesses and restaurants. This would make a wonderful starter home, or an affordable 4-bedroom family home, or a very nice home for a college student and their roommates. Lots of possibilities with this one!

