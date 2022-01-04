ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputanta, VA

Top condo units for sale in Disputanta

(DISPUTANTA, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Disputanta’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Disputanta, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCVNe_0dcWvJLA00

301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Hopewell, 23860

2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Condominium | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Super Clean Unit on the 6th floor with breath taking views. Not kidding folks, A view way down the river and Eagles Nest near by. Has garage parking in garage and a lock storage area. Walk to Marina.

For open house information, contact Freddie Edwards, Metropolitan Real Estate Inc at 804-741-4108

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1kNl_0dcWvJLA00

708 Fort Hayes Court, Petersburg, 23805

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 1993

You are going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom condo located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Fort Hayes Condominium Subdivision! The 1st floor showcases a HUGE eat-in Kitchen with a Bay Window and built-in bench & is located next to the Laundry Room with cabinets for extra storage! The SPACIOUS Living Room offers direct access to the 1 car Garage. Down the hall features a 1st floor Primary Bedroom w/walk in closet & en-suite Bath! The first floor also features an additional Bedroom, an Office & Full Bath to boast!! Head upstairs to the SECOND Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a HUGE walk in closet & Access to TWO attic accesses for ample storage & en-suite bath! This room could also double as a BONUS ROOM! All of this and more awaits you! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!!

For open house information, contact Heather Valentine, Valentine Properties at 804-423-6000

