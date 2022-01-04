ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, TX

These houses are for sale in Quitman

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 2 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Quitman area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Quitman listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzHiY_0dcWv7ph00

264 County Road 2267, Mineola, 75773

5 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing property located on Lake Holbrook, and in the Alba-Golden school district. It is partial water view. This home is a spacious 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, with extra bonus room. Bedrooms are all carpet with the bathrooms being ceramic tile. Freshly painted grey tones through out the home for that perfect relaxing feel. This property includes a newer AC unit being only 4 years old with a transferable warranty. The living room, kitchen and dining area are more of an open living concept.The back yard does have a retaining wall, and features a french drain system that filters water out to the road. The storage building is located inside the fenced yard, and is wired for electricity.

For open house information, contact Kathy Hobbs, Exit Realty Pinnacle Group at 903-356-4700

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14645939)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVaGJ_0dcWv7ph00

211 Church Street, Winnsboro, 75494

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,459 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Historic Home built in 1911 by Bob Wilkerson, a turn of the century merchant right here in Winnsboro, Texas. In 1913, Mr. R. G. Andrews bought the home which he gutted & replaced the floors with fine Oakwood from his lumber mill. In 1978, the current owners purchased the property & have sought to maintain the historical integrity of this old house. Large porch & entry open to 3 large rooms with 12' ceilings & hardwood floors. Downstairs: 1 BR, formal LR & DR, sunroom, 2nd LA, study with gas FP, breakfast room, kitchen, 3rd LA, half bath, large utility & 2 CG. Upstairs: are 2 BR's, flex room & bath. If you love the high ceilings, grand workmanship & history of the older homes, come visit 'yesteryear'.

For open house information, contact Ray Cain, United Country Cain Agency at 903-342-9987

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14649034)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlZiL_0dcWv7ph00

909 Zola Street, Quitman, 75783

3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very clean, well maintained 3-2-1 brick home in Quitman on Zola St. Located behind the Quitman Elementary School in an established neighborhood, this home is ready for a new owner! The Master Bath features a whirlpool walk-in tub ideal for elderly homeowners safety and fall prevention. Fenced back yard, covered back patio, rear entry 1 car garage, approximately2 year old roof, central heat & air and 5 minutes away to schools, shopping, medical facilities and downtown Quitman- this one won't last long on the local market so call for you appointment today!

For open house information, contact Joe Wayne Reynolds, United Country Cain Agency at 903-342-9987

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14675983)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9hrj_0dcWv7ph00

233 Whitedove, Quitman, 75783

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a Half Acre lot in a Gated Waterfront Community on Lake Fork. This is a Home that Anyone Can Enjoy with Multiple Handicap Ramps and a Handicap Bath with its own 50 Gal. Water Heater. Kitchen has Been Recently Updated with a Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Washer and Dryer and Some Furniture are Included. The Fully Fenced Backyard is Paradise with a Large Covered Deck, 3 Storage Units, Fire Pit, a Swing, Covered Entertainment Area, and a Peach Tree. Community Benefits Include Common Fishing Piers, Boat Ramps, Clubhouse with Diner, Pool, Playgrounds, Putt Putt Golf, Basketball Court, and Picnic Areas. Monthly Potluck, Bingo, Karaoke and Dances with Live Bands.

For open house information, contact Brannon Alvarez, Promised Land Group, LLC at 903-953-3675

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14703883)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

