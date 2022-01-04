ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, MT

Dillon-curious? These homes are on the market

Dillon News Alert
 2 days ago

(Dillon, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dillon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

981 Bon Accord, Dillon, 59725

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The Baldy Mountain Equine Retreat is comprised of 20.6 acres in Southwestern Montana, in the heart of world class fishing and hunting country. Surrounded on three sides by BLM and State lands, this property has privacy and seclusion, only minutes away from the rural town of Dillon, MT and Interstate 15 that runs from Alberta, Canada to Mexico. The indoor arena lets you ride all winter long and the 2 outdoor arenas are set up as a cutting and stock horse training facility, however, it can be utilized for any discipline you prefer. The stunning, custom built, 3000 sf, 3bd 2ba home has an open floor plan with large windows to bring in the natural light and to take advantage of the scenic views of the Beaverhead Valley and the Pioneer Mountains. Baldy is the focal point under the big skies of the Montana landscape. If you are looking for a well-designed horse property, with a single level home, w/in easy access to airports, hospitals and other amenties, call for a showing today!

1261 Frying Pan Road, Dillon, 59725

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Looking for a good sized horse property with a nice barn, large indoor and outdoor arenas and a cozy little house just outside Dillon? Or would you prefer to run a commercial training and boarding (English or Western) horse operation? This property is exceptionally well-suited for either. In fact, the Sellers are in the process of dividing the property into four separate lots to give a buyer maximum flexibility. The house and horse facilities will be on one lot (approx. 38 acres) and three other lots of approximately 26, 36 and 39 acres with incredible views could be developed and sold or put a trainer in the current house and build a new ranch house above. The property includes a two bedroom, two bath house, an 80x220 indoor arena, two large outdoor arenas, an 8 stall barn with paddocks and tack room, a second barn with 6 stalls and tack room, an equipment shed, horse shelters and heated waterers. With permission, you can access public lands from the property via the adjoining ranch.

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

