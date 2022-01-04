Top homes for sale in Yerington

(Yerington, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yerington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

100 Sunrise Ct, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $334,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home features 1500 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and an oversized garage. This is an opportunity to own a new construction home in the wonderful community of Yerington. Photos are of a similar home and are being used to show quality of finishes available. Builder reserves the right to make changes and alterations without prior notice.

106 Sunrise Ct, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home features 2150 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This is an opportunity to own a new construction home in the wonderful community of Yerington. Photos are of a similar home and are being used to show quality of finishes available. Builder reserves the right to make changes and alterations without prior notice. Property taxes are based on vacant land and will be reassessed after home is completed.

30 N West St, Yerington, 89447 2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,047 Square Feet | Built in 1963

The home was well loved by its' previous owner as the magical backyard reflects. In the heart of Yerington and ready for a new owner to make it their own. Agent is related to the seller.

