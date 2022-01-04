ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

Top homes for sale in Yerington

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 2 days ago

(Yerington, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yerington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aogZJ_0dcWsaKS00

100 Sunrise Ct, Yerington, 89447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $334,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home features 1500 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and an oversized garage. This is an opportunity to own a new construction home in the wonderful community of Yerington. Photos are of a similar home and are being used to show quality of finishes available. Builder reserves the right to make changes and alterations without prior notice.

For open house information, contact Matt Carter, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates at 775-782-8777

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210014457)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMmFM_0dcWsaKS00

106 Sunrise Ct, Yerington, 89447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home features 2150 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This is an opportunity to own a new construction home in the wonderful community of Yerington. Photos are of a similar home and are being used to show quality of finishes available. Builder reserves the right to make changes and alterations without prior notice. Property taxes are based on vacant land and will be reassessed after home is completed.

For open house information, contact Matt Carter, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates at 775-782-8777

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210012844)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THA77_0dcWsaKS00

30 N West St, Yerington, 89447

2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,047 Square Feet | Built in 1963

The home was well loved by its' previous owner as the magical backyard reflects. In the heart of Yerington and ready for a new owner to make it their own. Agent is related to the seller.

For open house information, contact Nicole Montero, Realty One Group Eminence at 775-683-3360

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210012643)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Yerington, NV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Realty One Group Eminence
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
63
Followers
354
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy